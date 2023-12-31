Alltruck Group’s three-pointed star rises in the North

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has welcomed the latest member of its Authorised Repairer Network, providing all-important support to heavy vehicle operators in the Central Belt of Scotland and beyond.

Alltruck Group was appointed to its new status in July and has now opened to the public, following an intensive programme of staff training and recruitment. Meanwhile the finishing touches are being put to an extension and upgrade project at the company’s strategically located workshop, sandwiched between Falkirk and Grangemouth and just yards from the M9 motorway.

Established since 2012, Alltruck has already built a solid reputation as an independent, all-makes service agent. As well as its workshop the company runs a thriving truck rental business, with a fleet of more than 300 vehicles, and is a main agent for Fassi cranes in Scotland.

“But joining the Mercedes-Benz network as an official Authorised Repairer has taken us to the next level,” said Managing Director Martin Shaw.

The workshop sits on a secure 15-acre site and now boasts eight full-length bays, two of which have inspection pits. The staff of 22 technicians, which includes three apprentices, work across round-the-clock shifts from Monday morning to Friday evening, and all day on Saturdays. Plans are already in place to add a dedicated ATF lane early next year.

Extra staff have also been taken on to look after the depot’s stock of Mercedes-Benz GenuineParts. “We’ve effectively created an entire parts department from scratch,” said Mr Shaw. “Previously most of our parts were delivered as needed, now we hold an extensive stock with a team of seven specialists to manage it.

“We’ve also taken on extra administration, reception and warranty staff, as well as increasing our roster of technicians,” he continued. “The result of all this is that while we were previously looking after around 200 operators, that number has now risen to close to 500.

“Crucially, though, our commitment to those original customers remains unwavering. We understand the needs of those in the road transport industry and are fully committed to providing the very highest standards of service – so it’s very gratifying to report that the feedback we’ve received long-standing customers, and those who are new to us, has been very positive.”

Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK’s newly-appointed Head of Network Development, Leonhard Niemann, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Alltruck to bring even better service coverage to our customers in Scotland, and to expand our representation across the UK.

“The appointment of this trusted partner helps us to provide a full parts and service offering to operators in this important part of the country, and we look forward to growing together.”