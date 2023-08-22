Alpine A110 S Enstone Edition: the limited series crafted in the UK and built in Dieppe

Alpine reveals its new A110 S Enstone Edition limited series on 5 July ahead of the 2023 Formula 1™ British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The A110 S Enstone Edition celebrates the excellence and know-how of Alpine’s two factories in Enstone, UK (F1) and Dieppe, France (A110).

Its cockpit incorporates carbon elements made in the same Enstone workshop and the same materials as those used to manufacture its Formula 1™ cars: the visor, centre console and drop zone confer its unique character.

The 300-unit limited series will be available in two shades of matt grey in an exclusive combination with a matt black hood available with an elegant Union Jack.

Powered by the A110 S’s 300 bhp engine, the Enstone Edition accelerates from 0-100 kph in 4.2s and has a top speed of 275 kph on track (with optional aero kit).

Alpine will begin taking orders for the A110 S Enstone Edition from Alpine Centres in France on 6 July at €85,000, including VAT.

“Presented at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the A110 S Enstone Edition reveals a sporty elegance and a thoroughly British technicality. Crafted in Enstone and built in Dieppe, it offers racing enthusiasts a unique opportunity to access the excellence and expertise of Alpine F1 with this exclusive edition featuring genuine elements of craftsmanship,” explains Emmanuel Al Nawakil, VP, Alpine Sales, Network and Launching.

The A110 showcases F1’s unique savoir-faire

With over 30 years of Formula 1 expertise, the Alpine factory in Enstone is now developing state-of-the-art components and technologies for the BWT Alpine F1® Team. The same carbon used for the Alpine single-seater features in the A110 S Enstone Edition’s cockpit as a tribute to Alpine’s know-how in motorsport.

The A110 S Enstone Edition cockpit in black microfibre with grey stitching incorporates carbon elements from the same workshops as those used for the Alpine single-seaters. It extends and reinforces this exclusive experience, with, for the first time in an A110, an interior made up of authentic carbon components from the design tools, moulds and autoclaves of the Alpine F1 factory in Enstone: the visor decorated with the famous A arrow, the central console bearing the BWT Alpine F1® Team signature and its drop zone.

A plaque numbered from 1 to 300 proudly displays the exclusivity of each car and the sporting origins of its cockpit materials. Each owner will receive a certificate of authenticity from the Enstone factory, signed by the BWT Alpine F1® Team.

The British elegance of an exclusive A110 S for sporty escapades

The A110 S Enstone Edition features an exclusive combination of matt gunmetal bodywork. Its two shades of matt grey, dark “Gris Tonnerre” and light “Argent Mercure”, contrast with an original matt black roof. To reflect Alpine’s British heritage, the A110 S’ hood is adorned with an elegant Union Jack, available in gloss or matt tone-on-tone black. It comes standard in the UK and as an option in France and other countries.

The A110 S Enstone Edition asserts its sporty elegance with 18-inch matt black GT Race wheels and Brembo® Silver callipers for even sharper styling. The wrap-around Sabelt Racing® seats feature exclusive Enstone Edition embroidery and underline the sporting DNA of this limited series. Other distinctive features include an optional aero kit and carbon rear quarter panel flags.

