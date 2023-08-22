The rules of the road – parents establish their own sets of guidelines for new drivers behind the wheel

Research from Young Driver reveals 45% of parents set limits on passengers and one in six have no go areas

Families urged to consider pre-17 driver education, which can lower the new driver accident rate by 84%

Anxious parents keen to keep their children safe on the roads are setting their own driving rules, according to new research.

Pre-17 driving experts Young Driver asked 500 parents of children aged 16 and over what rules they have in place or planned on setting, when their child passed their driving test.

Six out of 10 (57 per cent) said they would insist on a black box insurance policy to help keep their child monitored in the most accident-prone first year of driving. But many also had their own rules in place as well.

According to Young Driver’s research, the top 5 rules imposed by parents on their newly driving children are:

Limiting the number of passengers the driver can carry (45 per cent) Phones must be switched off (41 per cent) No eating or drinking whilst driving (21 per cent) Limits on areas they’re allowed to drive (16 per cent) Nighttime curfew (11 per cent)

In the UK, on average one in five drivers has an accident within six months of passing their test – which is likely a key reason parents feel they need to set ground rules for newly qualified drivers.

“There has been talk of introducing graduated licences in the UK over recent years, which do legally impose restrictions on those who have just passed their test,” Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver explains. “But we feel strongly that actually the key to keeping youngsters safe on the roads is to make sure they’re properly educated before they even pass their test. After all, rules can be set – but will they always be followed?”

Young Driver is the UK’s largest pre-17 driving school, having delivered 1.25 million lessons to pupils aged between 10 and 17 years old. Research has revealed that compared to the national average of 20 per cent, just 3.3 per cent of Young Driver past pupils has an accident in the first six months after passing their test – an 84 per cent reduction.

Sue continues: “Learning over a longer period of time, without the pressure of rushing to pass your test, makes sense. If children learn gradually, from a young age, they’re more likely to take in that information and become proficient at it, becoming safety aware and creating vital neural pathways so driving becomes second nature. It also takes away that mystique, meaning they’re less likely to feel the need to show off when they do take to the roads. Two thirds of the qualified driving instructors we surveyed (69 per cent) admitted they felt youngsters learn better before they turn 17.

“Our research also shows that pre-17 driving tuition led to a 58 per cent reduction in the number of professional driving lessons needed at 17 as well – so in a cost of living crisis, that can really help save some money.”

Young Driver launched in 2009 with the aim of revolutionising the learning to drive journey. It now operates at 70 venues nationwide. Pupils aged 10 to 17 learn in a dual controlled Vauxhall Corsa, or similar vehicle, with a fully qualified driving instructor. Road systems are created on private property, including roundabouts, junctions and car parks, as pupils learn to change gear, steer, brake, park and handle driving amongst other traffic.



