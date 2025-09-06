Amalgam Collection perfectly recreates Aston Martin Valkyrie in 1:8 scale

Amalgam Collection has recreated the Aston Martin Valkyrie in perfect 1:8 scale models

Available in Limited Edition specification of just 199 Coupes and 199 Spiders, the 1:8 scale replicas can also be customised as one-off Bespoke Editions, tailored to the owner’s exact specifications

Priced at £14,740.00 ($19,900.00 / €17,995.00) for the Limited Edition and prices starting at £20,640.00 ($27,860.00 / €25,195.00) for the one-off Bespoke Editions for both the Coupe and Spider

Over 3,000 hours were spent developing the models in close collaboration with Aston Martin’s design and engineering teams, with each model taking over 300 hours to assemble

Virtual tour of the model in the Aston Martin HQ atrium

Bristol UK – 3rd September 2025: Amalgam Collection, the distinguished name in luxury model cars, has created the ultimate accessory for owners and enthusiasts of the Aston Martin Valkyrie; the only Aston Martin approved, perfectly handcrafted 1:8 scale model.

Working closely with the Aston Martin design and engineering teams, over 3,000 hours were spent developing the models under the watchful eye of the team in Gaydon and Silverstone, ensuring meticulous accuracy like no other model. Each 1:8 scale Amalgam model takes over 300 hours to hand assemble by a small team of expert model artists and craftspeople.

Created as a tribute to Aston Martin’s relentless pursuit of innovation and performance, this 1:8 scale model celebrates the extraordinary engineering behind the Valkyrie – a vehicle engineered to be fully useable and exhilarating on the road, while also delivering track performance like no other road car before it. Limited to just 199 Coupes and 199 Spiders, each model is finished in iconic Podium Green with an all-black interior. For those seeking something even more personal, one-off bespoke editions can be commissioned to create accurate versions of unique collectors’ cars in miniature.

Crafted for the true connoisseur and collector, the models are built using the original CAD designs, paint codes and material specifications from Aston Martin using thousands of precisely engineered parts, castings and CNC machined materials. The 1:8 scale models measure 56 cm (22 inches) long, but the passion and attention to detail behind them is immeasurable.

Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification at Aston Martin, said:

“At Aston Martin, craftsmanship and luxury are at the very heart of everything we do, from our hypercars to every element of our brand. We are always looking to expand our presence within the luxury lifestyle sector, and partnering with Amalgam Collection is a perfect example of adding another world-class partner in this space. The meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to accuracy in these 1:8 scale replicas truly reflect the same passion and dedication that goes into building our full-sized vehicles. They are a magnificent testament to the Aston Martin legacy and a luxurious piece for any collector.”

Sandy Copeman, Founder of Amalgam Collection, commented: “For discerning collectors seeking the ultimate in personalisation, Amalgam Collection provides bespoke models crafted to match the owner’s precise specifications. We source every technical detail directly from Aston Martin, including authentic paint sample cards and leather swatches, ensuring absolute accuracy – all with Aston Martin’s seal of approval. This exclusive customisation service guarantees that each Valkyrie and Valkyrie Spider model is more than just a replica, it becomes a distinctive expression of the owner’s individual style and vision.”

*The Amalgam Collection 1:8 scale Aston Martin Valkyrie prices start at £14,740.00 ($19,900.00 / €17,995.00) and can be ordered online: [https://www.amalgamcollection.com/products/aston-martin-valkyrie]

The Spider version prices also start at £14,740.00 ($19,900.00 / €17,995.00). Customers can order online: [https://www.amalgamcollection.com/products/aston-martin-valkyrie-spider]

To commission a bespoke model of either variant at £20,640.00 ($27,860.00 / €25,195.00) please visit the links above or contact its customer sales team directly in your region: [https://www.amalgamcollection.com/pages/contact].

**All prices correct at the time of publication