AMPING UP THE FUN IN SOUTH TYNESIDE THIS SUMMER…

The largest, free, summer festival in the North East is set to kick off with a month-long programme of live music.

The This Is South Tyneside Festival runs throughout June, July and August with free concerts from a whole host of artists, from Jason Donavan and Bjorn Again to brass bands and community groups.

And it’s getting the ball rolling this summer with a series of open-air concerts at The Sandhaven Amphitheatre, Sea Road, South Shields, every Thursday and Saturday evening in June.

The Amphitheatre Live Music season is partly delivered in partnership with North East-based support agency Generator, which works with musicians, artists and those working in the creative industries, to reach their full potential.

First to take to the stage on Thursday 1 June are Generator Live presenting Jamilah and Cam Iyell, with The Good Souls and Holly Goodwin entertaining the crowds on Saturday 3 June.

Then, throughout the month, the line-ups will feature performers from across the region and beyond. Generator Live will be presenting Dilutey Juice and Ceramic on Thursday 8th June. Drive Thru and Swamp Donkeys take to the Amphitheatre on Saturday 10 June.

There will be more Generator Live acts – Hivemind and Sarah Johnsone – on Thursday 15 June, before The Gatecrashers perform on Saturday 17 June.

On Thursday 22 June, there will be performances by Camel Island and The Marigolds, followed by Generator Live presenting India Arkin and Chintzy on Saturday 24 June.

Students from South Tyneside College will draw the month to a close with a special concert on 29 June.

As an extra to the programme, Different Voices in Harmony is scheduled to perform on Wednesday 12 July.

Throughout July much of the music action moves to the town’s Bents Park, where the annual, free, Sunday Concerts – which always draw huge crowds – will kick off on 9 July with British pop band, The Vamps.

The following Sunday (16 July) Jason Donovan will perform some of his best loved hits and on Sunday 23 July, the music of global superstars Abba will be brought to the stage, courtesy of Björn Again.

The final show – on Sunday 30 July – will see Boyzlife performing, featuring ex-Westlife singer, Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy.

Other highlights of the This is South Tyneside Festival include the annual Summer Parade Weekend on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July, which is financially supported by Arts Council England and includes a programme of activity along Sandhaven Amphitheatre and Proms in the Park at Bents Park.

Cllr John McCabe, Mayor of South Tyneside, said that the Amphitheatre concerts are “a great way to get the festival started.”

He added: “The live music programme is always really varied so there is something to suit all musical tastes, and of course the open-air seaside setting really adds to the atmosphere.”

The This Is South Tyneside Festival is supported by a wide range of sponsors, including Port of Tyne, Minchella & Co, Colmans, Ramside Event Catering, Ocean Beach Pleasure Beach and Metro Radio and Greatest Hits.

The June concerts at the Amphitheatre take place every Thursday and Saturday between 7pm and 9pm.

Residents and visitors are advised to keep checking the festival website at www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk or follow South Tyneside Events on social media: Facebook (South Tyneside Events) and on Twitter @STynesideEvents to keep up to date with information around all the events.

