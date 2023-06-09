BUSINESSES GET BEHIND NORTHERN PRIDE…

LONG STANDING partners and new business recruits showed their support for Northern Pride today (Thurs 1 June) as the organisation unveiled its new home.

Ahead of this year’s event – which will take place on Newcastle Town Moor over the weekend of 22-23 July – supporters were invited to a thank you event this morning.

And it also gave them the opportunity to see Pride’s new home at Northern Stage, where it will be sharing office space with long-standing delivery partner, Curious Arts.

Attending the event were representatives from companies which have supported Northern Pride for a number of years, including business partner, NE1, Nexus, Co-op, Maldron Hotel Newcastle, Pride Radio and Bobby’s Newcastle.

Alongside the returning sponsors, the event also welcomed a number of new organisations who have come on board for the first time – BT Group, train company Lumo, LoganAir and construction company, Morgan Sindall

Ste Dunn, Director of Northern Pride Events, expressed his gratitude for the continued support of the existing sponsors and the new organisations which have come on board.

“We are still in very challenging times and without the continued commitment from supporters and the business community Northern Pride simply wouldn’t happen,” he said.

“We are so grateful as we couldn’t deliver on the scale that we do without them.

“It’s also fantastic to see so many new supporters joining us for the first time, at what we hope will be the start of a very long and happy relationship.”

Ste also sent his thanks to NewcastleGateshead Initiative, who have supported the delivery of their Proud Allies Training to the North East’s hospitality sector.

“Thousands of people travel from outside of the region for Pride, staying hotels, dining in restaurants and visiting other attractions,” said Ste.

”So, it’s important that staff and business increase their awareness and understanding of the LGBTQIA+ community ahead of the festival this summer, to create a warm and welcoming environment.”

In conjunction with Curious Arts, the Proud Allies training is available to any company and has been particularly helpful to public facing organisations, HR and management. Further details are available at www.northern-pride.com/training.

A few sponsorship opportunities are still available for this year’s Pride, with supporters’ packages from £995.

There are also a handful of market stalls still on offer across the entire weekend.

For further information visit www.northern-pride.com where an information pack can also be downloaded.

