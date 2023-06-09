FEAST YOUR EYES ON THIS YEAR’S HOPPINGS…

THE North East’s biggest summer attraction has more to offer than ever before, when The Hoppings arrives next month (June).

And organiser, Crow Events, is confident that 2023 is on course to beat last year’s record breaking week.

Crow Events took over the organising of the Hoppings – Europe’s biggest travelling fair which takes place at Newcastle’s Town Moor – last year and for the first time introduced its food and drink village – Feast Street.

And its success has led to it being extended this time round, with more food stalls than ever and the addition of a stage where there will be live entertainment every day.

Confirmed for this year’s Feast Street are Acropolis Greek Cuisine, Big Fat Indian Kitchen, Readheads Mac n Cheese and Shoot the Bull gourmet burgers.

Visitors can also enjoy food from Twisted Chick, Zenobia Arabian Cuisine, Chinese Noodles and Wings and Things, as well as Pisa Pizza, Churros Deserts and Loaded Fried -with more names to be announced.

Diners can also enjoy the licensed bar, as well as enjoying the full programme of local talent with different acts appearing each night, including former X Factor contestant, Abi Gerrado, Newcastle singer and guitarist David Stoker and saxophonist and singer Andrew Usher.

Ryan Crow of Crow Events hopes that Feast Street will be as popular this time round.

“We had great success with Feast Street last year and in response to that we’ve got even more food stalls and a fantastic programme of entertainment,” he said.

“We’ll also be running a kids’ club at weekends so there really will be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Last year the 400 attractions at the Hoppings brought in 500,000 visitors who between them won more than 100,000 prizes and ate their way through 50,000 hot dogs.

The Hoppings opens on Friday 16 June and runs until Sunday 25 June.

Full details of the entertainment programme at Feast Street is available at www.hoppingsfunfairs.com

