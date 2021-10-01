There was a distinct air of excitement at Richmond School’s open evening when Year 6 students, from primary schools across Richmondshire, attended the eagerly-awaited event with their families.

The prospective students enjoyed an evening packed full of live demonstrations and hands-on activities across all curriculum areas enabling them to get a feel for life at Richmond School, as well as the many opportunities that lie ahead.

A small army of over 50 new Year 7 students took great delight in showing visitors the great work that goes on and spoke about their experiences of the different subjects and how they are finding life at Richmond School. They were supported by older students who also volunteered as guides or to demonstrate stimulating science experiments, cook tasty pizzas and cookies, among many other interactive presentations.

Everyone received a very warm welcome from Florence Hall and James Roberts, newly-appointed Headgirl and Headboy, who captivated the audience with their stories and experiences at Richmond School, including the tremendous teaching, fabulous careers support, leadership opportunities, the extensive extra-curricular offering and their natural progression to the Sixth Form College. They then handed over to Year 7 students Grace Broderick and Tomas Hoole who, less than three weeks after joining Richmond School, had no hesitation in standing up in front of over 800 students and their parents. They confidently spoke about how quickly they have settled into school, the new friendships they have forged, the new clubs they have joined and how much they love their teachers and subjects. The four students left the audience in no doubt that all pupils are part of a big and very supportive family where they not only benefit from outstanding teaching and enrichment activities but will forge friendships that will last a lifetime.

Julie Cooke, a parent of a Year 6 student at St Mary’s, commented: “Will came alive at the open evening and was so confident, he just wanted to do everything and even danced with the older students in the dance studio. He left beaming and we were stunned and amazed to see this. He can be a little quiet but the event really brought him out of his shell, we are so taken aback.”

The visitors were serenaded with an entertaining play list from the jazz band, demonstrating just one of many musical groups that students can join at Richmond School and Sixth Form College, along with a fantastic instrumental programme for students to learn a musical instrument or have vocal coaching.

Jenna Potter, Headteacher, said: “After having to host last year’s event virtually, it was the best feeling to open our doors to invite our up-and-coming students and their families to experience everything that is so wonderful about our school. Our school motto is ‘Being the best we can be’ and from the feedback we have received, we are happy that we did exactly that. The success of the evening was down to an amazing team effort by our staff and student ambassadors and I cannot thank them enough for the huge contribution they have made. There was such an air of excitement throughout the evening and it was an absolute honour to be part of such a positive and friendly event.”