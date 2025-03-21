An icon returns: ex Tesla and Lucid execs revive the lightweight British sportscar

Longbow: First-ever British electric sports car manufacturer.

First-ever ‘Featherweight Electric Vehicles’ (FEV) models, Speedster and Roadster, in development.

Founding team consists of automotive industry pioneers from Tesla, Lucid.

Longbow will hand build in the UK with an all-electric powertrain and sub-1000kg.

Prices start at ₤64,995 (incl VAT) with first customer deliveries planned for 2026.

Reservations open now for the limited edition vehicles longbowmotors.com 12th March 2025 – Longbow, the first-ever British electric sportscar manufacturer, is creating a new category that re-energises an iconic automotive archetype with the official unveiling of the world’s first Featherweight Electric Vehicle (FEV). Through its first two models, Speedster and Roadster, Longbow offers a unique take on the rich British tradition of lightweight sportscars, focusing on real-road performance with an unparalleled driving experience. Longbow’s motto ‘Celeritas Levitas’ or ‘the speed of lightness’ is a rallying cry for enthusiasts. Its Speedster and Roadster are the spiritual successors of British icons like the Lotus Elise and Jaguar E-Type with a focus on beauty, lightweight construction, impeccable engineering, and meticulous hand finishing. Sharing a new bespoke platform and all-electric drivetrain, both cars will be sub-995kg, establishing an all-new vehicle category, the Featherweight Electric Vehicle (FEV). Longbow’s trio of founders are veterans of some of the most exciting projects from across the automotive, technology, and finance sectors. Daniel and Mark have been at the forefront of the electric vehicle industry since its inception with the original Tesla Roadster – a vehicle that shifted the entire automotive industry. They have also held senior positions with Lucid Motors and BYD, helping to guide challenger brands to maturity and commercial success. Jenny rounds out the trio with vast commercial and investment experience. She is a pioneer in the electric marine industry – through her previous role as CEO of X Shore – and leverages a career that spans successful startup and scaleup leadership, private equity, business law, and strategic investment. Speedster & Roadster

Development of the Longbow Speedster and Roadster has pursued a singular philosophy: simplify, focus on beauty and engagement, then relentlessly add lightness, until all that remains is sheer automotive intoxication. Antithetical to conventional notions of what a battery electric vehicle (BEV) can be, Speedster and Roadster are striking, light, nimble, balanced, and engineered for an unparalleled driving experience. Their exterior design reflects a blend of nostalgia and timeless allure while the interior celebrates handcrafted elements. It represents driving ‘like it used to feel’ with craftsmanship that does not distract or detract from the immediate experience. Inspired by a rich automotive history, the Speedster and Roadster feature a tactile cockpit that defies time to become timeless.

Both use a bespoke Longbow aluminium chassis that is engineered for minimal weight and maximum stiffness. It is purposeful in proportion, shaped for speed and honed for feedback to deliver a driving experience that feels alive in your hands. A lightweight vehicle also means lighter and more compact motors and batteries, enabling the world’s first ‘proper’ all-electric sportscar for the modern enthusiast. With an exciting power-to-weight ratio and seamlessly fusing featherweight architecture with a modern electric heart, Speedster and Roadster are agile by nature. Speedster offers an open-topped experience like no other, weighing just 895kg and sprinting to 62mph in 3.5 seconds. It has a range of 275 miles (WLTP) and a starting price of ₤84,995 (incl VAT). Reservations for the Speedster are available now, with only 150 hand-built examples to be produced. Customers can also reserve the Luminary 1st Edition and Autograph Edition models, limited to 10 and 25 examples respectively. The closed cockpit Roadster will succeed Speedster. At just 995kg it will reach 62mph in 3.6 seconds. The starting price for the Roadster is ₤64,995 (incl VAT) and reservations are available now, with the option of securing one of 50 Luminary 1st Edition models or 100 Autograph Edition examples. Hand crafted in Britain

All Longbow models are designed, engineered, and will be hand built in the UK. As such, Longbow will have access to world-class engineering capabilities for powertrain development, system integration, NVH, and chassis dynamics. It will also have some of the world’s best high-performance component suppliers on its doorstep, with many Formula 1 and Formula E teams nearby, as well as performance car companies. Benefitting from the competitive global supply chain for industry-proven electric vehicle components, Longbow will feature a state-of-the-art powertrain package that optimises weight, performance, efficiency, and range. Daniel Davey, Co-Founder, CEO at Longbow, concludes: “Amidst the e-mobility revolution, we have lost something important. Many modern ‘sportscars’ tip the scales at 1,500kg and BEVs can reach almost double that. There is a need for a more driver-oriented, featherweight, electric sportscar – one that is attainable and accessible, for those who love driving and the places it takes them. That is why we have created Longbow. Our first two cars, Speedster and Roadster embody everything a modern driver’s car should be: agile, balanced, electric, and exhilarating. We are reviving an icon, the lightweight British sportscar.” Longbow: Years in the making

Longbow is the realisation of years of planning and preparation for its founders Daniel Davey, Jenny Keisu, and Mark Tapscott. Since first embarking on this journey, the trio have expanded the team and made significant progress. The company benefits from the lightweighting and high-performance expertise of its engineering team, calling upon decades of experience in road and motorsport including Formula E, Lotus, Aston Martin, Ariel, and Tesla to name but a few.

Mark Tapscott, Co-Founder explains: “There are only a few places in the world where you can hand build a sportscar. Here in the UK, British engineering and automotive craftsmanship have a long history of developing lightweight sportscars with great commercial and competitive success. Longbow is the next chapter in that story, harnessing those same ideas to create the greatest driver’s cars of the modern era.” Reservations are open now for the limited edition vehicles longbowmotors.com