Gordon Murray Automotive to showcase iconic collection of cars at the 82nd Members’ Meeting

Gordon Murray Automotive to feature at 82nd Members’ Meeting.

Dario Franchitti MBE to drive T.50s in special on-track demonstration.

The 82nd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport takes place Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 April.

Join the GRRC now to secure tickets to the 2025 motorsport season opener at Goodwood and enjoy a host of year-round benefits.

Goodwood is pleased to announce that Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) will return to the Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport to showcase an outstanding array of cars.

Taking centre stage at the 82nd Members’ Meeting will be the GMA T.33 and T.50s Niki Lauda, with the duo lapping the historic Motor Circuit across the weekend. IndyCar Series Champion Dario Franchitti will get behind the wheel of the T.50s – which he unveiled alongside Professor Gordon Murray and The Duke of Richmond at the 81st Members’ Meeting in 2024 – for a high-octane demonstration.

Following its public debut at the 78th Members’ Meeting in 2021, Gordon Murray Automotive is more than halfway through customer car production of the highly exclusive 100-model run of T.50 supercars. Members’ Meeting attendees can look forward to an auditory delight as GMA V12 engines come to life around the historic Motor Circuit.

The Goodwood Road Racing Club and their guests will be able to view the T.33 supercar, T.50s track car and a range of beautifully-engineered GMA V12 engines, which will be on display on the Brooklands Lawn. The nearby paddocks will showcase an eclectic selection of cars from Professor Gordon Murray’s personal collection that each have served as inspiration for his six decades of lightweight design and engineering art.

In recent years, GMA has selected the Members’ Meeting as the place to unveil its exceptional cars, including the public debut of the T.50 (2021), T.33 (2022), T.33 Spider (2023) and the global dynamic debut of the T.50s at the 81st Members’ Meeting (2024).

Speaking ahead of appearing at the event, Professor Gordon Murray CBE said: “Sharing our range of exclusive, lightweight, driver-focused supercars with our customers and the knowledgeable Goodwood audience is always a joy. Every time we fire up the T.50, T.50s Niki Lauda, or T.33 supercars it is a real treat for the eyes and ears, this year’s Members’ Meeting is set to be a fantastic way to mark 60 years of automotive design.”

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL said: “We are delighted to welcome Gordon and his team to the Members’ Meeting for the fifth consecutive year. Our guests always look forward to seeing the iconic and unique cars Gordon has designed up close, and having witnessed the debut of the T.33 and T.50s in recent years, the on-track moment will be nothing short of fantastic.”

Philip Lee, Gordon Murray Group CEO said: “The GMA business is proud of its heritage and the rich tapestry of road and race cars that have inspired the vehicles we build today. It’s almost a year since we moved T.50 manufacturing to our new Vehicle Production Centre at our new Highams Park Group Headquarters in Surrey and we’ve now delivered more than half the customer cars. Celebrating the unique sound and engineering art of our GMA line-up at Goodwood will set the scene perfectly as we focus on completing all T.50 customer vehicles this year.”

The Gordon Murray Automotive demonstration joins the previously announced Lotus 97T demonstration, GT3 competitive Shoot-Out, and all-sustainable fuel race list, including the new Win Percy Trophy.

Tickets for the 82nd Members’ Meeting are exclusively available to Goodwood Road Racing Club Members and Fellows here. Further information about joining the Fellowship, including the host of benefits on offer, is available here.