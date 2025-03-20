COULD ITALIAN FOOD BE THE SECRET TO EXAM SUCCESS? THE PIZZA COMPANY’S RESEARCH SUGGESTS YES

As exam season approaches for millions of GCSE students and university scholars across the UK, The Pizza Company’s new research might just change how we think about brain food.

The Pizza Company survey found that Italian cuisine dominates study sessions across the country, with pizza claiming the top spot (51%) and pasta following closely behind (42%). This comfort food connection raises an interesting question – could there be something about Italian flavours that fuels better concentration?

In addition this week, a whopping 52% of Brits also voted pizza as their go-to stomach liner before hitting the Guinness for St Patrick’s Day earlier this week, with the Full English breakfast trailing at 44% and fish & chips at 41%. The research also revealed sausage and mash (32%) and kebabs (28%) rounded out the top five foods Brits said they relied on to help them enjoy their pints responsibly.

