A budding fashion journalist from the University of Sunderland is living her best life – after bagging an exclusive interview with one of Sex and the City’s newest stars.

The SATC reboot, And Just Like That, featuring Manhattan icons Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda in middle age, is now showing on Sky Comedy.

But for third-year Fashion Journalism student and Fashion North editor Lucy Britnell, one character stood out for her experimental style and discussions of gender identity – Charlotte’s daughter Rose, also known as Rock.

Alexa Swinton, the 12-year-old who plays her, has spoken exclusively to Lucy from the US over Zoom, sharing her experience working alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon, as well as chatting about her character’s style and her personal connection to the North of England.

Lucy, 20, from Teesside, said: “As a huge fan of Sex and the City and the reboot, it was a big moment for me.

“Alexa was so lovely and friendly and went into so much detail on every question I asked her.

“I couldn’t believe she is only 12! She is very well spoken, and you could really see her passion for her career and how important it is for her to play a complex character like Rock.

“Her stories about the cast were such a nice touch to the interview.”

Lucy’s article has been published on Fashion North, a fashion and beauty website created and run by students studying Fashion Journalism at Sunderland.

Carole Watson, Programme Leader for Fashion Journalism at the University of Sunderland, said: “We set up Fashion North 10 years ago for students to practise their journalism and have their content published in the real world.

“It’s the best way to learn and a real buzz for students to see their names on their stories, and to then share them on Fashion North’s social media platforms.

“I always teach the students that ‘shy bairns get nowt’ and to aim high, so Lucy’s story just proves it’s worth thinking big and trying to scoop the big name fashion titles for exclusives.

“I used to work at Grazia magazine and I’m sure they’d have been happy to publish such an in-depth exclusive interview with Alexa too.”

Read Lucy’s article here.

