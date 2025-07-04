North East England: A Rising Star in Film and TV

Introduction North East England has quietly become one of the UK’s most dynamic filming destinations over the past 12 months. With its diverse landscapes, historic sites, post-industrial cityscapes, and vibrant cultural identity, the region has attracted a wave of filmmakers, production houses, and international stars. From action thrillers to historical dramas and psychological thrillers, the North East is now at the forefront of the UK’s screen industry resurgence.

This article explores the most prominent films and TV series shot in the North East between mid-2024 and mid-2025, highlighting the region’s growing role in the entertainment industry and its economic and cultural impact. We also examine key filming locations, production details, and the reasons why this part of the UK is fast becoming a go-to destination for filmmakers.

Why Film in North East England?

The North East offers filmmakers a unique combination of:

Dramatic coastal and rural scenery (Northumberland, Durham Heritage Coast, Holy Island)

Historic landmarks (Durham Cathedral, Beamish Museum, Alnwick Castle)

Industrial and urban settings (Newcastle, Sunderland, Middlesbrough)

Film-friendly local councils and regional production support via North East Screen

Competitive production costs and funding incentives

Strong local talent pool and growing infrastructure

These factors, combined with improved transport links and increased national recognition, have made the region ideal for productions of all genres and sizes.

Major Films and TV Series Shot in North East England (2024–2025)

1. Jackdaw (2024)

Type: Feature Film (Action Thriller) Director: Jamie Childs

Starring: Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Jenna Coleman, Thomas Turgoose

Filming Locations: Hartlepool, Tees Valley, Redcar, North Sea, Seal Sands Release Date: January 2024

“Jackdaw” is a high-octane action thriller directed by Teesside-born Jamie Childs. The movie follows a former motocross champion and army veteran navigating the gritty criminal underworld of northern England. Filmed almost entirely in the Tees Valley area, “Jackdaw” was a love letter to the director’s home turf.

Filming took place in:

Hartlepool Docks

Redcar steelworks area

Nunthorpe countryside

Night shoots along the North Sea coast

The film’s fast-paced visuals and strong regional identity won critical praise and showcased the cinematic potential of Teesside and the North East coast.

2. The Feud (2025)

Type: Six-Part Channel 5 Drama Production Company: Lonesome Pine Productions Starring: Jill Halfpenny, Rupert Penry-Jones

Filming Locations: Newcastle, Tyneside suburbs Broadcast Date: April 2025

“The Feud” is a psychological thriller following a bitter rivalry between two families living in suburban Newcastle. The story delves into jealousy, ambition, and long-buried secrets.

Filmed extensively in:

Newcastle residential neighbourhoods

Jesmond and Gosforth area

Tyneside riverside parks

The production involved dozens of local cast and crew, and was praised for its authentic North Eastern dialogue and strong performances. It became one of Channel 5’s most-watched drama debuts in 2025.

3. Night and Day (Upcoming 2025 Film)

Type: Period Drama (Adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s novel) Director: Terence Davies Starring: Haley Bennett, Timothy Spall, Jennifer Saunders, Lily Allen, Jack Whitehall Filming Locations: Newcastle, Beamish Museum, Ryhope Engines Museum, Tanfield Railway Production Period: Late 2024 – February 2025

This lush adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s “Night and Day” is one of the most high-profile period films to ever shoot in North East England. The production recreated early 20th-century London using heritage sites and period-appropriate venues in Newcastle and County Durham.

Notable locations:

The Lit & Phil (Newcastle’s Literary and Philosophical Society)

Great North Common Room (formerly Mining Institute)

Beamish Museum (a favourite for historical productions)

Ryhope Engines Museum

Tanfield Railway (oldest working railway in the world)

The film is set to premiere at film festivals in late 2025, with strong Oscar buzz already forming around the project.

4. 28 Years Later (2025)

Type: Horror/Thriller (Sequel to “28 Days Later”) Director: Danny Boyle Starring: Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer (rumoured), Aaron Taylor-Johnson Filming Dates: May – July 2024 Release Date: June 2025 Filming Locations: Holy Island, Plankey Mill Farm, Rothbury, Northumberland National Park, County Durham

The highly anticipated sequel to the cult horror classic brought Hollywood scale to the remote beauty of Northumberland and County Durham. The production created apocalyptic set pieces using CGI, practical effects, and sweeping drone shots.

Iconic North East filming spots included:

Holy Island (Lindisfarne) – temporarily closed to the public during filming

Rural locations near Rothbury and Bardon Mill

Disused mines and farmlands in County Durham

The movie’s red-carpet premiere was held in Newcastle’s Tyneside Cinema, with cast and crew celebrating the region’s contribution.

5. Tish (Documentary)

Type: Biographical Documentary (2023, continued screenings in 2024–2025) Directed by: Paul Sng Subject: Tish Murtha – pioneering social documentary photographer Filming Locations: Newcastle, Elswick, South Shields

Although technically released in 2023, “Tish” continued to be shown at screenings and events across the region throughout 2024–2025 due to strong public interest. The film explores the life and legacy of Newcastle-born photographer Tish Murtha, whose gritty portrayals of working-class life in the North East remain iconic.

Screenings have taken place in:

Newcastle’s Tyneside Cinema

The Customs House in South Shields

Community centres in Elswick

The film not only cemented Murtha’s legacy but also reintroduced Newcastle’s 1980s backdrop to younger generations.

Economic Impact on the North East Film Industry

The increase in production has been accompanied by notable investment and job creation in the local economy:

Thousands of freelance opportunities created in hair, makeup, camera, and lighting departments

created in hair, makeup, camera, and lighting departments Local businesses including hotels, catering, and transport services benefited from long on-location shoots

including hotels, catering, and transport services benefited from long on-location shoots North East Screen and local councils have streamlined permit processes and location scouting to attract more productions

and local councils have streamlined permit processes and location scouting to attract more productions New studio spaces and post-production hubs are being developed in Newcastle and Sunderland

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has also identified the North East as a “screen growth region,” unlocking funding and support to sustain this growth.

Upcoming Productions Rumoured or Confirmed for Late 2025

While not yet officially confirmed, sources suggest that:

A new ITV crime series will shoot in Middlesbrough later this year

An international Netflix sci-fi series is scouting locations in the North Pennines

A rebooted version of “Byker Grove” is in early development

With a pipeline of projects in development and regional authorities investing in infrastructure, the North East’s star in film and TV looks set to keep rising.

Why the North East Matters in the UK Film Scene

The rise of the North East is significant for the UK’s creative economy:

Regional representation : More diverse stories and voices are being told

: More diverse stories and voices are being told Decentralisation : Filmmaking is no longer limited to London or major studios

: Filmmaking is no longer limited to London or major studios Cultural tourism : Locations featured in films like “28 Years Later” or “Jackdaw” have seen increased visitor numbers

: Locations featured in films like “28 Years Later” or “Jackdaw” have seen increased visitor numbers Educational opportunities: Film schools and training centres like Northern Film + Media are expanding in scope

Conclusion

From the windswept coasts of Holy Island to the industrial edges of Teesside, North East England has proven itself as a world-class filming location in the past 12 months. With high-profile productions, local investment, and community engagement, the region is fast becoming a vital part of the UK’s screen future.

As audiences across the UK and beyond tune in to watch the landscapes and cities of the North East on screen, the region’s cinematic journey has only just begun. Whether you’re a film fan, location scout, or creative professional, the North East is one part of the UK you won’t want to overlook.

