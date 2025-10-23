ANDREA RISEBOROUGH AND BRENDA BLETHYN TO APPEAR AT TYNESIDE CINEMA FOR EXCLUSIVE Q&A SCREENING OF “DRAGONFLY”

Tyneside Cinema is proud to present a special event on Tuesday 4 November 2025 – a screening of the haunting social-realist thriller Dragonfly followed by a live Q&A with celebrated actors Andrea Riseborough (Good Boy, Lee), director Paul Andrew Williams and Brenda Blethyn (Vera, Pride And Prejudice). Tickets are now available at the cinema’s box office and online.

https://tynesidecinema.co.uk/event/dragonfly-andrea-riseborough-qa/

This event offers the opportunity to hear directly from some of Britain’s most versatile actors and the film’s director about the making of Dragonfly – their inspirations, the process, and the themes behind the film. Brenda Blethyn (Vera) plays Elsie, a lonely pensioner whose life is transformed when her younger neighbour Colleen (Andrea Riseborough) moves in and begins to care for her. As their unlikely friendship develops, simmering tensions with Elsie’s son John (Jason Watkins) bring shocking consequences in a story that explores loneliness, connection and consequence in contemporary Britain.

Event details:

Date & time : Tue 4 Nov 2025, 19:00

: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 19:00 Venue: Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle upon Tyne

This is a rare opportunity for audiences in the North East to experience a major screening augmented by the creative voices behind the film. Andrea Riseborough’s performance has been widely heralded, and with director Paul Andrew Williams and Brenda Blethyn joining us, attendees will gain insight not only into the story’s emotional core but also the broader creative and production decisions. It’s an event for cine-enthusiasts, media, and fans of the cast.

Tyneside Cinema is an independent cultural venue renowned for its curated film program, community focus and historic art-deco auditorium. They regularly host premieres, Q&A events and special screenings, making them a hub for cinephiles in the North East.

Tickets are available now BOOK HERE. Early booking recommended as places are limited.