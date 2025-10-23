BRITS CROWN QUEEN, MICHAEL JACKSON AND BILLIE EILISH AS THE ULTIMATE HALLOWEEN PARTY ACTS

New research from The London Essentials shows the UK’s Halloween soundtrack is gloriously cross-generational, and built on connection, not just costume.

The ghosts aren’t the only things coming back this Halloween, so is connection. From playlists to party lighting, Halloween has become one of the most pre-planned nights of the year. But new research from The London Essentials, a collective of world-class musicians known for turning live performances into shared experiences, suggests what people really want can’t be scheduled by an app.

The survey of 2000 adults finds Michael Jackson, Queen, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and Billie Eilish leading Britain’s Halloween playlists – proof that even in an era of algorithmic recommendations, people still reach for songs that bring everyone into the moment.

Whether it’s the call-and-response of “Don’t Stop Me Now”, the dance-floor ritual of “Thriller”, Bowie’s “Scary Monsters” or the eerie intimacy of Billie Eilish’s sound, this year’s top choices share one thing: they invite participation. Halloween music succeeds when it invites performance and connection, the very elements that make a night memorable long after the playlist ends.

While “Thriller” remains the spine-tingler of choice for Halloween parties, younger fans are bending the mood darker and more cinematic with Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Lady Gaga. Over-40s keep the floor unified with Queen and Michael Jackson, high-energy, big-chorus acts that spark the joy of collective performance.

Who picks the playlist? It depends on who’s at the party:

· Michael Jackson is the nation’s default choice (21% overall), peaking among 40–49s (26%) and testing higher with women (23%) than men (19%).

· Queen is Halloween party playlist essential for older people (12% among the 50s vs. 6–9% for the under 30s).

· Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish dominate younger groups (Gaga 18% among the under 20s, Eilish 6–7% under-30s).

· The Weeknd and Drake remain smaller overall but clearly youth-leaning.

Halloween is now one of the UK’s biggest nights for get-togethers. The data shows people aren’t just dressing up, they’re looking for connection. The tracks that top the list are the ones that turn a playlist into participation, and a party into a shared memory.

Programming tips for Halloween: match the music to the room:

· Mixed-age house parties: lead with Michael Jackson, Bowie and Queen, then layer one or two modern dark-pop moments.

· Gen Z / younger nights: anchor with Gaga, Eilish or The Weeknd and then drop a classic (“Thriller”) at peak to unify the floor.

· Over-40s: lean into big-chorus showmanship (Queen / MJ) for arms-aloft, sing-together energy.

Ben Matthews, Founder of The London Essentials comments: “People don’t want an algorithm; they want atmosphere. Whether it’s Freddie’s swagger or Billie’s intensity, Halloween is the excuse to bring back the moments that feel alive – the ones you remember the next morning.”

“It’s also noteworthy from the acts most people picked, that there is a timeless allure from the great classic bands and artists that were known for being great performers and putting on great shows. That is something we have lost a bit in today’s instant-consumption digital age, which is partly why the great showmen – Michael Jackson, Queen, Bowie and Oasis still resonate for the essential party playlists today.”

The London Essentials is a world-class collective of performers and curators redefining live entertainment. From intimate rooms to global stages, they’re known for transforming gatherings into shared experiences — the kind audiences say they miss: human, surprising and connected. Their perspective blends fresh research with insight from hundreds of performances each year for fans, brands and venues that value the magical moments created by fully immersive shows that live in the moment and put the audience into the heart of a show.

The Halloween party playlist: The essential top 10 acts (national average)

1. Michael Jackson – 21%

2. Lady Gaga – 10%

3. Queen – 8%

4. David Bowie – 6%

5. Bille Eilish – 5%

6. The Rolling Stones – 3%

7. Eminem – 3%

8. The Weeknd -2%

9. Oasis – 2%

10. Spice Girls – 2%

Methodology: In picking their favourite Halloween playlist acts, survey respondents were presented with a long list of 70 artists to choose from. The 50 best-selling UK acts, according to the Official Chart Company, plus the 20 most streamed acts of the last year. Respondents were each allowed to pick one artist.