Angelic Diamonds has launched a new online platform that offers a breakdown of the UK’s most popular wedding destinations.

With many couples looking to combine their dream wedding with an exotic holiday, and now that travel restrictions are being eased, a destination wedding holds more allure than ever.

There’s also the tempting price point; Angelic Diamonds has revealed that 26 of the British public’s favourite overseas wedding destinations cost less, on average, than tying the knot in the UK.

On their new interactive platform, Angelic Diamonds has crunched the numbers to reveal the average costs of weddings in 29 romantic locations. This also includes the additional costs of flights and accommodation. To calculate the costs for each destination, Angelic Diamonds used Skyscanner to gather flight costs (based on one week during the most popular wedding month, September, for two people). Then, they used Trivago to find the average accommodation costs (based on one week in September for two people and considering the five top-rated hotels).

The fun and engaging online platform also includes a breakdown of the destinations that are the UK’s favourite places to exchange vows. The most popular places were revealed using a scouring system. This was based on the average number of monthly Google searches relating to destination weddings in each country, and the number of Instagram hashtags relating to destination weddings in each location.

On top of all this, the interactive is a one-stop destination for anyone curious about what it might be like to tie the knot abroad. From traditional Swedish wedding traditions to the paperwork you’ll need to get married in Turkey, there is a wealth of information to dive into!

Neil Dutta of Angelic Diamonds explained the inspiration for the project:

“After so long without a holiday and without being able to enjoy the wedding of their dreams, our customers are all so excited to plan something wonderful for their big day. Destination weddings have been talked about a lot recently, and that gave us the idea to create this platform. As well as wanting to offer advice and make the process a little easier for our customers, we want to help inject the fun back into wedding planning. After all, every couple deserves something special after such a difficult period.”

Angelic Diamonds encourages couples to visit their website to explore the Weddings Around the World interactive.

Give the platform a go here: https://www.angelicdiamonds.com/weddings-around-the-world/

To find out more about Angelic Diamonds, visit: https://www.angelicdiamonds.com/