Maserati GT2, conquering the world. Now in other 20 championships globally.

The Trident’s racing super sports car is eligible for championships on five continents.

Modena – 2 July 2025 – Maserati GT2 expands its scope of conquest. The racing super sports car – which has brought the Trident back to competing and winning in closed–wheel championships and is racking up wins in the GT2 European Series powered by Pirelli – is now eligible for a wide range of series on all five continents.

The car is suitable to take part in championships around the world, thus expanding the choice for gentleman drivers and teams who wish to get behind the wheel and compete alongside Maserati performance.

Maria Conti, Head of Maserati Corse: “We’re very proud we can further increase the range of competitions in which Maserati GT2 can participate. Our passionate customers are the focus of all our activities; as such, we are committed to accommodating their desires and needs, offering teams and gentleman drivers multiple opportunities to compete on the track.

We promised we would return to closed-wheel racing and we did so, reaping a season of great successes; now, not only are we continuing to rack up victories but – most of all driven by all the requests we receive every day – we are also extending the competitions to the ones we can take part in. Maserati is synonymous with the track, where it was founded almost 100 years ago. All we can do is therefore to create opportunities to add more names to our glorious trophy haul”.

More than 20 series. More than 170 races per year. More than 100 race weekends in total from January to December. Maserati GT2 is ready to excel in the major closed-wheel series around the world.

Europe

GT2 European Series powered by Pirelli (EUROPE)

Maserati made its return to GT racing in 2023 with the Maserati GT2, making its debut in the Fanatec GT2 European Series during the final race of the season at Circuit Paul Ricard. The first season in 2024 ended with quite the haul: drivers’ title in the Am class, 16 pole positions (six in Pro Am and 10 in Am), 12 victories (five Pro Am, seven Am), seven second places (two Pro Am, five Am) and five thirds (five Am).

The streak of victories is also continuing in the current 2025 season, in which round 4 has just taken place at Spa, Belgium.

As announced during Stéphane Ratel’s annual press conference at Spa-Francorchamps, in 2026 the GT2 European Series powered by Pirelli will be expanding to include a Silver class, to run alongside the continuing Pro-Am and Am classes. A three-hour endurance race during Spa Speedweek is also under consideration as part of a six-round calendar.

GT2 Europe will add an SRO GT Academy prize, including with the support of Maserati and another Brand, to give Silver drivers a full season of racing in the Silver or Pro-Am class with a car from the Trident (or another) Brand in the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup from 2027.

MICHELIN 24H SERIES (EUROPE & MIDDLE EAST)

MICHELIN 24H SERIES is the world leading endurance series for amateur and semi-pro racers with a format and regulations that cater for the requirements of teams consisting entirely of amateur drivers, or teams with a combination of amateur and (semi-)professional drivers. The events consist of one or two test days, followed by official competition over two or three days: Free Practice, a three-session Qualifying format, and the Race: 6, 12 or 24 hours. The series is open to a wide range of cars suited to amateur endurance competition, divided into classes ranging from GT3 to touring cars. In the 24H Series, drivers have a great opportunity to enjoy plenty of track time on world-class F1-level circuits, such as Yas Marina, Mugello, Spa-Francorchamps, Misano, Paul Ricard, Barcelona-Catalunya, Sepang, and our headline event each year: the 24H DUBAI in January.

The Maserati GT2 is eligible in the GTX class, in which the Maserati GT2 will compete against familiar GT2 machinery such as the KTM GT2/GTX, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Ginetta GT2/GTX, but also against special cars such as the Vortex 2.0, Nova NP02 GTX, IRC GT and the Rossa LM GT. This eclectic mix is balanced not just in terms of track performance but also in the pit lane, using an innovative central refuelling station where fuel allocation and fuel flow are tightly controlled to ensure an even playing field. This means that the best teams and drivers can achieve the best results. With the endurance pack to prepare the car for a 24H race, the Maserati GT2 will be a competitive package to be challenged in the GTX class.

Ultimate Cup Series (EUROPE)

Maserati GT2 has already made it to the European Ultimate Cup Series for the opening round of the 2025 season. The Ultimate Cup Series is a European endurance and sprint competition for different classes of racing cars. The 2025 season takes place over six circuits.

The 2025 schedule is as follows: 27-30 March: Circuit Paul Ricard, France. 24-27 April: Mugello, Italy. 30 May-1 June: Portimão, Portugal. 4-7 September: Motorland Aragón, Spain. 9-12 October: Magny-Cours, France. 7-10 November: Circuit Paul Ricard, France.

GT Winter Series (SPAIN/PORTUGAL)

A sprint race format for the fastest GT machinery.

The GT Winter Series was the first series of the winter racing season. Now entering its seventh season, the GTWS delivers five fabulous racing weekends, each with three races, exclusively for the fastest and most extreme GT cars on the planet. GT2-spec, GT3-spec, and one-make cup and challenge cars are eligible for the fifteen sprint races held in Portugal and Spain over three months. The GT Winter Series uses Pirelli P Zero tyres and Balance of Performance, both managed by SRO.

6 Hours of Portimão (PORTUGAL)

The unparalleled thrill and challenge of endurance racing.

Now in its second year, promoter GEDLICH Racing continues to refine the concept of the 6 Hours of Portimão, an endurance race on the 4.6 km Algarve rollercoaster, also known as the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve near Portimão. Competitors can enter with up to five drivers in eligible GT machinery, such as the Maserati GT2, and race alongside GT3 and GT4 spec cars, as well as one-make cup and challenge cars. The 6 Hours of Portimão uses Pirelli P Zero tyres and Balance of Performance, both managed by SRO.

GT Cup Championship (UK)

The GT Cup Championship, founded in 2007 by Marc Haynes, has become a cornerstone of the UK motorsport scene. Designed as a premium GT sprint series, the GT Cup is the championship of choice for sporting drivers who value professional racing, camaraderie and fun.

What sets the GT Cup apart is its commitment to delivering a driver-focused experience that emphasises sportsmanship and enjoyment. With access to the UK’s top-tier circuits, professional service and an inclusive, friendly paddock, the GT Cup aspires to exceed expectations and delight drivers, teams, families, and supporters alike.

Pro Sport Sprint (UK)

Organised by the BRSCC, ProSport Sprint is a UK-based series featuring multiple short sprint races at iconic circuits such as Brands Hatch and Silverstone. Focused on single-driver sprint formats, it offers competitive racing for both experienced and emerging drivers.

GT Cup Europe (EUROPE)

Launched in 2019 by GT Sport as the ‘junior’ GT series to the International GT Open, the GT Cup Europe has experienced steady growth, attracting many Pro-Am teams and drivers from across Europe and beyond. The GT Cup Europe is open to cars other than GT3, including from single-brand trophies, and the existing three classes are based on the status of the driver pairings: Silver, Pro-Am and Am. The format includes two 55-minute races per event, with the calendar made up of six rounds at some of the most prestigious tracks across Europe (in 2025: Portimão, Spa, Hockenheim, Paul Ricard, Barcelona and Monza). The series benefits from all the strengths of the GT Sport platform, including top-class live TV broadcasts.

GT Cup Series (EUROPE)

The GT Cup Series has established itself as a well-known racing championship for GT cars in central Europe. It offers a diverse platform for young talents, professional racers and gentleman drivers alike. With a variety of categories, iconic circuits and race formats, the GT Cup Series provides plenty of reasons to take part and cheer on the cars.

The GT Cup Series features multiple categories, ensuring that drivers of varying experience levels and various vehicle specifications can compete. In particular, the GTX series is an open category for unique and specialised GT cars, including with GT2 specifications, in which the Maserati GT2 is eligible to participate.

NLS + 24h Nürburgring

The Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) is a long-standing endurance racing championship held exclusively on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Consisting of a series of races ranging from four to six hours, it culminates in the world-renowned ADAC 24H Nürburgring – one of the most demanding endurance events in global motorsport. The championship attracts a diverse grid of professional and amateur drivers competing across multiple vehicle classes on a circuit known for its technical complexity and changing weather conditions. The Maserati GT2 is eligible in the SPX category.

National Challenge GT (ITALY)

National Challenge GT is a sprint racing series featuring GT-class cars in short-format, high-intensity races at premier Italian circuits. Open to both amateur and semi-professional drivers, the championship delivers close competition in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

ACI Sport Italia Italian Gran Turismo Sprint Championship (ITALY)

In Italy, the teams owning a Maserati GT2 also have the opportunity to enter the ACI Sport Italia Italian Gran Turismo Sprint Championship, in the GT Cup class.

From 2025, cars that do not come in a single-brand configuration are permitted to enter the series. The Trident super sports car will be suitable to take part in the four race weekends of the season, each of which will include two 50-minute races (+ 1 lap).

The 2025 calendar for sprint races includes events at Vallelunga (25 May); Mugello (13 July); Imola (28 September); Monza (26 October).

AMERICA

GT America (US)

GT America powered by AWS brings Sprint racing back to the forefront with exciting multi-class racing in a bronze single-driver format. Racing at America’s best circuits, each race weekend maximising time away from family and business with three-day events featuring two 40- minute Sprint races. The series pays homage to World Challenge competition with its Sprint format featuring GT3, GT2, and GT4 homologated racing cars.

ASIA

CHINA GT CHAMPIONSHIP (CHINA)

China GT Championship is the most prestigious GT racing series in China. Featuring high-performance GT3, GT4, and GTC cars, the championship attracts top teams and drivers from across the region. Known for its competitive racing and professional organization, China GT hosts races at major circuits across China delivering thrilling motorsport action to Chinese fans. Organisation by Top Speed ensures world-class event management, making it a key player in Asia’s growing GT racing scene.

Japan Cup (JAPAN)

2022 marked the inaugural year for Japan Cup, a ‘championship within a championship’ where the entrants competed in all four GT World Challenge Asia powered by AWS events on Japanese soil.

However, in 2024, the championship became a series in its own right, as well as the country’s only sprint format GT championship. The series is also unique for the entries’ build on multi-class entries from GT3, GT4 and GTC category cars – the strongest being the GT3, with up to 16 full season entries in 2025. GT2 cars are also eligible to enter the newly founded championship.

2025 marks only the second year of the championship’s founding, but even so the series hosts a number of top teams and drivers from the domestic motorsport landscape. Standout names such as K-tunes Racing, TEAM UPGARAGE and PONOS Racing are all SUPER GT regulars – with the country’s best drivers from SUPER GT and SUPER FORMULA, such as Nirei Fukuzumi, Ukyo Sasahara and Seita Nonaka competing across multiple classes.

The 2025 calendar is also significant, with the upcoming Fuji round on 11-13 July set to break the record for combined number of entries from Japan Cup and GT World Challenge Asia. The Japan Cup season finale will also be held alongside the Suzuka 1000 km in September – a long-awaited revival of the iconic endurance race, where Japan Cup teams are eligible to enter both races to mark what is expected to be a spectacular event.

AFRICA

South Africa Endurance Series

Endurance racing in South Africa dates back to 1958, when it hosted the first ever such race. This was followed three years later with the Nine-Hour endurance race on 4 November 1961 at the world-famous Kyalami Grand Prix circuit. Since then, the series has had several promotors and owners. In 2021, the series was purchased by the current owners, who have raised it to international standards. The annual National Championship is contested across six races across the country, the race distances ranging from four hours to the famous nine hours at the end of the year. The championship saw drivers from no less than 16 countries compete in 2024.

OCEANIA

Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour (AUSTRALIA)

Maserati GT2 is eligible for Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour and fans will be able to register in 2026 for the Australia’s great international endurance race. This year, it began the Australian motorsport season and the Intercontinental GT Challenge, from 31 January to 2 February 2025.

In recent years, Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour has become one of the most anticipated and fast-growing races on the GT calendar, with 12 hours of exhilarating race action. It attracts not only local supercar stars but also the most talented international drivers to compete on the legendary Mount Panorama.

An early season event, the Bathurst 12 Hour awaits the super sports cars from the Trident on the grid in mid-February 2026.

GTWC Australia (AUSTRALIA)

GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS is the premier GT racing series in Australia. Racing across the most iconic circuits, from Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit to Shell V-Power Motorsport Part, the 2025 season focuses on top-end GT racing in Australia before heading to Hampton Downs, New Zealand for the season finale. In 2025, the six three-day race weekends feature 60-minute double-header races for all fans and followers to enjoy. The series also joins similar categories in Asia, America and Europe, to form part of the global GT World Challenge powered by AWS, a unique concept that enables manufacturers to measure the success of their customer racing programmes.

The series calendar for 2025 consists of six events: 4-6 April 2025: Phillip Island. 2-4 May: Sydney. 30 May-1 June: Queensland Raceway. 25-27 July: Sandown. 5-7 September: The Bend. 31 October-2 November: Hampton Downs.

