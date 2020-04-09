Appleby care home, North Shields, has launched a campaign to help to combat social isolation amongst residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following a temporary closure to all visitors, the home decided to launch the campaign and has asked the public to send in postcards, letters or even drawings to its residents to help them keep in touch with the local community.

The home, on Military Road, regularly engages with the community through a variety of activities including intergenerational music groups which has been a huge hit with the resident and young children alike.

Audrey Casey, 85, resident at Appleby care home, said: “I’ve always enjoyed the activities with local youngsters, and it’s a shame that we have had to put them on hold for now but we understand the impact visits could have on our health.

“The postcard campaign is a wonderful idea and I’m looking forward to reading the lovely messages we receive from our local community.”

Clare Leonard, home manager at Appleby care home, said: “Because our residents are amongst the most vulnerable in society and we want to ensure their safety and wellbeing during this difficult time, our home is closed to visitors at this time.

“Postcards have always been a wonderful way to keep in touch with people so we would like to encourage our local community to send postcards, letters and even drawings to keep our residents engaged.”

If you would like to send something to the residents at Appleby you can do so by emailing appleby.admin@larchwoodcare.co.uk or posting to Appleby Care Home, Military Road, North Shields NE30 2AB

Appleby care home forms part of Larchwood Care and is managed by Healthcare Management Solutions. The care home is regulated by the cqc and is ‘Good’. Across the Larchwood portfolio, the regulator ratings reflect the exceptionally high standards of care given and the drive of every team member to continually improve the care they give.