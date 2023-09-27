APPOINTMENTS STRENGTHEN KEY TEAMS AT MINCOFFS SOLICITORS

THE COMMERCIAL and family departments at a leading North East law firm have bolstered their teams, following two key appointments.

Newcastle-based Mincoffs Solicitors has welcomed associate solicitor Jennifer Wade to its commercial department, while solicitor Jessica Nicholson has joined the family team.

The appointments are the latest in a prolonged period of growth for the full service firm, which specialises in corporate and commercial.

With more than a decade of experience in commercial law, Jennifer advises both private and public sector clients in a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, IT, MedTech, heavy industry, leisure, health and online services.

She supports clients with all aspects of contractual agreements and will work closely with commercial partner, Antony Hall, and his team – which is consistently ranked highly by global legal directory, Legal 500 for its work in intellectual property, information technology and media and entertainment.

Jennifer, whose appointment makes the firm’s corporate and commercial team one of the largest service offerings of its kind in the North East, said: “I am delighted to join Mincoffs Solicitors during its exciting period of growth.”

“I was drawn to the firm due to its established position and excellent reputation, and look forward to working with our business clients across the North East and further afield.”

Elsewhere in the business, the private client offering has expanded with the appointment of Jessica Nicholson, who qualified at the York office of a leading, national firm last year.

She advises clients on relationship breakdown, wealth protection matters and disputes in relation to arrangements for children and is a member of Resolution, a community of family justice professionals committed to resolving issues in a constructive manner.

Jessica will work alongside family partner and head of the team, Emily Cannell, consultant Lyn Rutherford and Rachel Smith, who was recently promoted to associate solicitor.

“Mincoffs has a fantastic reputation in the North East,” said Jessica, “and I am thrilled to have joined the family team at what is a key time of growth within the firm.

“Mincoffs stood out to me as its culture and values very much align with my own, and I am very much looking forward to working closely with Emily and Rachel to boost the firm’s private client offering.”

Senior partner and head of corporate, Paul Hughes, believes both Jennifer and Jessica will be a great fit at the firm.

“Mincoffs Solicitors is currently undergoing an impressive growth trajectory and we are delighted to have welcomed a number of new staff over the last year, along with a series of well-deserved internal promotions,” he said.

“Both the commercial and family teams have had busy years and it is brilliant to be in a position where we can expand their teams.

“I am confident that Jennifer and Jessica will prove to be invaluable additions to their respective teams and I look forward to seeing them succeed within their new roles.”

Mincoffs Solicitors has provided expert legal services and advice across the North East and beyond for 75 years.

Alongside corporate and commercial services, the firm’s offering includes real estate, dispute resolution, employment law, licensing and gaming, residential conveyancing, family law and wills, probate and trusts.

For more information visit www.mincoffs.co.uk

