HOME CARE ACQUISITION EXPANDS CARE PROVIDER’S REACH ACROSS THE REGION

A RECENT acquisition has opened the doors for an ambitious North East care provider to introduce an enhanced service offering, thanks to support from leading Newcastle-based law firm Mincoffs Solicitors and Azets, the top 10 UK accountancy firm.

Hark Group has acquired the entire issued share capital of Thorncliffe Home Care Limited, which provides domiciliary care and supported living assistance across the region.

The move will allow the business – which has until now focused on traditional residential care – the capability to deliver in-home social care and support services to those who need it.

This is the latest acquisition in a period of sustained growth for the business, which recently acquired Cedar House Care Home and Thorncliffe House in Sunderland – with further expansion targeted in the near future.

Hardip Kang, director and owner of Hark Group, said: “With support from Chris at Mincoffs Solicitors and Lee at Azets, the group has now managed to delve into the domiciliary care sector complimenting its existing residential care homes within the region.

“With over 160 staff now employed across all the businesses, we are very proud of where we have come in such a short space of time.

“Working with Mincoffs and Azets once again will no doubt help us achieve further growth in the future.”

Led by Mincoffs Solicitors’ corporate team, the deal was supported by the firm’s wider healthcare team which includes solicitors across its real estate, employment and commercial departments.

Chris Hughes, corporate partner at Mincoffs Solicitors, said: “It has been a pleasure to deliver yet another successful deal for Hardip and the team, following the incredible growth the business has seen over the last year.

“The addition of a home care service is an excellent move for the team, providing the group with the tools it needs to deliver to high quality care service to a larger audience across the North East.

“I look forward to working closely with both Hardip and the team at Hark Group and Lee Humble and the team at Azets as the group continues to increase its presence in the region’s care sector.”

Lee Humble, UK head of corporate finance at Azets, said: “We are thrilled to support Hardip with another acquisition and we await with interest to watch the group flourish with the new addition.

“It is always extremely rewarding to work alongside such driven entrepreneurs with such vision and as ever it was great to work alongside Chris and the team at Mincoffs who we share a superb working relationship alongside.”

Mincoffs Solicitors has provided expert legal services and advice across the North East and beyond for 75 years.

Alongside corporate and commercial services, the firm’s offering includes real estate, dispute resolution, employment law, licensing and gaming, residential conveyancing, family law and wills, probate and trusts.

For more information visit www.mincoffs.co.uk

Please follow and like us: