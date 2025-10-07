ARB gear up for 50th anniversary adventure from the UK to Morocco with Isuzu D-Max

ARB embarked on an expedition of a lifetime to celebrate its 50 th year in business, from its UK headquarters in Dudley, to Morocco and back.

Utilising the capable Isuzu D-Max, equipped with ARB off-roading accessories, ARB Hub teams from Bellinger Isuzu and Crawfords Automotive embarked on the daring trip.

The 10-day expedition navigated through France, Italy, and Spain before reaching Morocco, and returning following the same route.

The formidable Isuzu D-Max was the vehicle of choice to complete the 10-day journey, with its workhorse DNA combined with a suite of ARB accessories, prepared for everything needed to live on and off the road:

Altitude Rooftop Tent,

Ascent Canopy,

Outback Drawer System,

Slide-Out Kitchen,

ZERO Fridge,

BASE Rack,

StealthBar with Winch,

Awning and Awning Room,

Ensuite,

OME Suspension and Recovery Points.

Working alongside the D-Max’s selectable 4WD system, new Rough Terrain Mode, Hill Start Assist, and Hill Descent Control, the accessorised Japanese pick-up was perfectly equipped for the demanding expedition, which was designed to test the limits of ARB and Isuzu D-Max engineering while showcasing the spirit of adventure that defines the two brands.

The journey was divided across teams from the Isuzu ARB Hub network. For the opening leg of the journey, ARB UK Field Sales Managers, Steve Waltho and Darryl Middleton were behind the wheel of the D-Max. Following their stint, they handed over to Oxfordshire-based Bellinger Isuzu’s Alan Rixton and Thomas Zuidhof.

The duo drove through the UK, France and Italy, handing over to Bellinger’s Managing Director, Oliver Dimbylow, and Sales Manager, Joe Bellinger. Following the handover, the following leg navigated through Italy into Spain, where the final outward changeover took place.

Crawfords Automotive Chelmsford’s Marketing Manager, Hannah Kelsey, undertook the final stint of the journey, crossing from Spain into Morocco, concluding in Marrakech before returning to the UK.

Speaking on behalf of Bellinger Isuzu, Thomas Zuidhof, said: “The route ahead was packed with incredible landscapes. From alpine passes to desert dunes, we truly put the D-Max and ARB kit through their paces. This is what it’s all about: real-world adventure, shared with great people – in stunning locations.”

Dan Wallis, Sales Manager at ARB UK, added: “This expedition is much more than a celebration of five decades in business. It’s going back to our roots and showing what ARB is all about – adventure, exploration, and making fun memories. Our Australian team is doing a similar adventure down under, travelling across the outback. We couldn’t let them have all the fun, so we’ve put together our own version of the Paris-Dakar rally from the UK.”

Founded in 1975 in Melbourne, ARB has grown into a global leader in off-road accessories. Its UK division, based in Dudley, has expanded rapidly in recent years, particularly following the acquisition of Truckman in 2021.