At the moment, it’s more important than ever to reduce business costs where you can. One of the main costs to a business is its energy bills!

Smart Energy Greater Lincolnshire, a programme being led by North East Lincolnshire Council, is offering grants of up to 38% to help support businesses to invest in energy saving measures.

The grant can help support businesses to invest in LED lighting, solar PV, heating solutions and much more.

Recently the programme has supported Holmes Halls (Processors) Ltd, a hide tanning business based in Hull, to invest in an energy efficient steam boiler.

Through the programme they received a FREE intensive energy audit of their site from the programme’s expert partners. The audit highlighted the main areas where the business could save the most money and carbon.

Richard Brady from Holmes Halls (Processors) Ltd, said:

“We enjoyed excellent advice from Smart Energy and their European partners, the grant process worked smoothly and we have a roadmap of further energy saving projects going forward”.

The programme works with world renowned leading experts from Germany and has access to the latest information and expertise; allowing them to support a wide range of sectors.

Helen Norris, Programme Manager for Smart Energy Greater Lincolnshire said that:

“Through implementing simple energy saving measures such as LED lights, it can help businesses to save thousands of pounds a year. Some businesses that we have worked with have even cut their energy bills in half” “The programme is set to finish early next year, so we want businesses to access the support while it’s still available”

To be eligible for support and funding you must be a small to medium business located in the Greater Lincolnshire area and have completed an application form. For further eligibility criteria or information visit: www.smartenergygreaterlincs.com or contact Jose Stewart on 01472 323658 or 07525798172.

Smart Energy Greater Lincolnshire is a £8.5m programme that has been partly funded by the European Regional Development Fund to help support businesses to save energy and reduce carbon emissions.