People’s Theatre
Stephenson Road
Newcastle upon Tyne
NE6 5QF
0191 265 5020
_____
Around the World in 80 Days adapted by Laura Eason. Based on the novel by Jules Verne.
Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 October 2022, 7.30pm (+ 2pm matinee on Saturday 29th)
£15 (Conc. £13)
“Anything one can imagine can be made real.”
In Victorian London, the fabulously wealthy Phileas Fogg accepts a wager of £20,000, challenging that he can’t circumnavigate the globe in just eighty days. Cue a dazzling, madcap adventure which promises to be rollicking good fun for the whole family!