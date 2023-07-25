Ascensor partners with Thai Boxer Joe Craven to promote fitness and mental health among young people in Leeds.

Leeds digital agency Ascensor has announced a partnership with renowned British Muay Thai fighter, Joe Craven . The collaboration will support Joe in his sporting career, alongside his work empowering young individuals in Leeds to prioritise their fitness and mental well-being.

Ascensor will provide financial backing, as well as technical expertise with Joe’s online presence and raising his social media profile.

Andrew Firth, Ascensor’s MD explains: “We’re thrilled to sponsor Joe. He is the current British number 1 and European middleweight champion and hails from the prestigious Bad Company Gym in the Harehills area of Leeds. At 25, Joe has already established himself as a formidable force in the world of Muay Thai. With an impressive track record of victories, Joe has held the esteemed title of British number one-ranked fighter for seven consecutive years.”

A community champion.

Andrew adds: “Joe shares our values. He is ambitious, focused on achieving success, alongside making a meaningful impact within the local community. We’re super excited to be part of this partnership, helping Joe to raise his profile and get the message out about young people’s mental health.”

Commenting on the alliance, Joe Craven said: “It’s so great to have the support of Ascensor, a company whose values are aligned with mine.

“Like Ascensor, my aim over the next few years is to stay at the top of my field and give something back along the way.”

Conversion specialists.

Andrew explains that the partnership is a natural fit. “As a leading digital marketing agency, we help our clients with conversion – maximising their sales and leads online as well as identifying process savings and improving their visibility. For Joe, conversion is also a key ingredient, as he’s been the British number one-ranked fighter for the last seven years, with a string of impressive wins under his belt. His involvement in community-based fitness is helping to convert lives. The Ascensor team are proud to stand in Joe’s corner and support him on his journey.”

Ascensor will provide digital support to Joe. Their team of experts will collaborate with him to enhance his social media presence, and amplify his online visibility, including the launch of a new website. By leveraging Ascensor’s expertise, Joe will have the opportunity to expand his reach and engage with a wider audience.

In addition to their partnership with Joe Craven, Ascensor support a range of sporting, community and charitable activities, including a year-long series of fund-raising to celebrate their 15th year in business, and raise £15,000 for Alzheimer’s Society , Macmillan Cancer Support , Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Stroke Association and Simon on the Streets.

