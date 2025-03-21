Aston Martin adds Christian Krognes to works driver roster as Vantage gears up for European GT season

Former Spa 24 Hours race winner Christian Krognes joins Aston Martin works roster of champions for 2025 and beyond

Aston Martin Aramco Formula On e ® Team Driver Ambassador Jessica Hawkins signs for Comtoyou Racing in GT World Challenge Europe

Partner team Walkenhorst to field stellar line-up in GT World Challenge Europe in Endurance Cup; adds Pro entry for Sprint Cup

Comtoyou Racing returns to GT World Challenge Europe with three-car assault – including 2024 Spa 24 Hours winning Pro class line-up

Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy winner Jamie Day joins Comtoyou Racing in the team’s Endurance Cup Silver class entry

Five AMR Academy winners in frontline action as three winners embark on works Aston Martin programmes in WEC and IMSA

10 March, 2025, Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin Racing’s works line-up of champion drivers now includes Norwegian Christian Krognes from 2025 onwards. The 2018 Spa 24 Hours winner will contest the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS (GTWC Europe) in the Endurance Cup, alongside new works teammates David Pittard (GBR) and Henrique Chaves (POR), in Walkenhorst Motorsport’s Pro class #34 Vantage GT3.

Krognes, 34, whose pedigree includes the overall Nordschleife-based Nürburgring Langstrecken Series (NLS) title in 2012, is the official GT3 lap record holder on the fearsome circuit’s NLS layout since 2022. A long-serving driver for Walkenhorst Motorsport, he will also participate in the team’s SP9 Pro class assault on the Nürburgring 24 Hours in June.

“Christian’s performances over the years at the Nürburgring have ensured he has long been someone we’ve kept an eye on, and when the opportunity arose for us to bring him into the AMR family officially, it seemed like an obvious decision to make,” said Aston Martin Racing Director of Performance Gus Beteli. “He is super-fast, gives precise and consistent feedback, works well in a team environment and is a safe pair of hands behind the wheel; all key attributes when competing in the highest levels of endurance racing.”

Krognes, who since switching from karts to car racing has built his career mainly around Nürburgring-based endurance events, described becoming part of the AMR works driver line-up as the “realisation of dream”.

“Joining Aston Martin was always a childhood dream for me,” said Krognes. “Now I’m looking forward to taking on the challenges ahead with my great teammates at Walkenhorst Motorsport behind the wheel of the spectacular Aston Martin Vantage GT3. I’ve always admired the brand’s heritage and I’m very proud to represent such an iconic manufacturer. I also want to take this opportunity to thank AMR for putting its faith in me as well as all the people who have supported me so far on this journey. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Krognes joins arguably the strongest ever AMR works line-up, one full to the brim with stellar talent. Former FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) GT champions Marco Sørensen (DEN) and Thiim both return with multiple programmes, while Spa 24 Hours winner Mattia Drudi (ITA) will compete in WEC, GTWC Europe and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IMSA). Chaves, the 2021 GTWC Europe Pro-Am champion and 2020 International GT Open title-winner, and Pittard – winner of the 2023 Nürburgring 24 Hours – contest the GTWC Europe. 2023 Le Mans Cup champion and 2020 AMR Academy winner Valentin Hasse Clot (FRA) will participate in programmes in WEC, IMSA and the European Le Mans Series (ELMS). Jonny Adam (GBR), the most successful British GT Championship driver of all-time, will go for a record-breaking fifth title with Blackthorn, while Darren Turner – AMR’s longest-serving works driver – begins his 21st season wearing the famous wings competing with The Heart of Racing (THOR) in the GT World Challenge America.

That’s not all. Ross Gunn (GBR), Aston Martin Racing’s first Driver Academy winner (2014) joins the Aston Martin THOR Team works Valkyrie programme in WEC and IMSA alongside Sørensen, WEC and IMSA GT race winner Alex Riberas (ESP), 2021 AMR Academy winner and 2022 IMSA GTD champion Roman De Angelis (CDN), 2018 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Tom Gamble (GBR) and former 24 Hours of Le Mans and 12 Hours of Sebring class winner Harry Tincknell (GBR) to complete a total roster of 14 works drivers.

HAWKINS STEPS UP TO EUROPEAN GT COMPETITION WITH COMTOYOU RACING

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team Driver Ambassador Jessica Hawkins will step back into an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for a second consecutive season as she joins Comtoyou Racing in the GTWC Europe Endurance Cup. Her team-mates in the #11 car will be confirmed at a later date.

Hawkins, who recorded two Silver-Am class podium finishes at Donington Park in her maiden British GT Championship season, said: “I’m thrilled to make my debut in GT World Challenge Europe with Comtoyou Racing this year. Having previous experience with the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 from my time in British GT and working with an established team like Comtoyou, I hope will help heading into the season.

“I’d like to thank Arm and Valvoline for their support in helping me to progress to GTWC Europe, it’s an excellent next step in my racing career and will ultimately give me the opportunity to work towards my ultimate dream of competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I’m looking forward to getting started and racing at some new and familiar circuits.”

The Briton will be surrounded by a wealth of talent in the Belgian partner team – a GTWC Europe Endurance Cup Pro class title contender in 2024 thanks in no small part to Spa 24 Hour winners Drudi, Sørensen and Thiim, who return for another season in the #007 for another crack at championship glory.

The newest AMR Driver Academy winner Jamie Day (GBR) also steps up to the GTWC Europe Endurance Cup with Comtoyou Racing in 2025 in an Aston Martin Vantage GT3. The 2024 British GT GT4 Silver class champion will run in the GTWC Silver division alongside Belgian duo Kobe Pauwels and Matisse Lismont.

Walkenhorst Motorsport’s Pro line-up of Chaves, Krognes and Pittard will be joined by an equally impressive Silver class crew in the #35 Vantage GT3 that features yet another AMR Academy winner – Romain Leroux (FRA), alongside Mateo Villagomez (ECU) and Oliver Söderström (SWE).

The AMR partner team will dovetail its Endurance Cup assault with a Pro class campaign in the Sprint Cup for Chaves and Villagomez.

Aston Martin Head of Endurance Motorsport Adam Carter added: “The strength in depth brought to bear by our partners in the GTWC Europe is a testament to the competitive level and driveability of the Vantage GT3 platform. The car came close to winning the Pro class title in 2024, and I’m confident that the driver line-ups in place across all the divisions are capable of fighting for championship glory in 2025. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Christian, who is an excellent addition to the works roster and we are excited to see what he can achieve with Vantage, and also to congratulate Jessica on her graduation to European GT competition. It’s going to be a fascinating GT season, and at Aston Martin we look forward to this with eager anticipation.”

The GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS Official Prologue takes place 10-11 March at Paul Ricard in France, with the opening round of the series taking place at the same venue on 11-13 April. For more information on the championship, visit www.gt-world-challenge-europe.com.