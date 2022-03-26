Aston Martin to recruit more than 100 additional technicians at St Athan , Wales

Recruitment follows successful launch of the DBX707 model

21 February 2022 – St Athan, UK: Aston Martin is to create more than 100 jobs at its St Athan site in Wales, following the launch of its new DBX707 model – the world’s most powerful luxury SUV.

DBX707 will enter full production later this quarter at the ultra-luxury manufacturer’s plant in South Wales, with more than 100 new skilled automotive technicians required to support it.

Tobias Moers, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda said: “As we ramp-up production of DBX707, we are delighted to have the opportunity to increase our team at St Athan and create more employment opportunities for the local community.

“Our DBX SUV is the first Welsh-built production car for nearly 50 years and these new positions are an opportunity to join a team delivering our truly incredible new DBX707 derivative which is setting new benchmarks for performance in the luxury segment.”

Vaughan Gething, Wales’ Economy Minister said: “I am delighted to welcome this announcement by Aston Martin, which is a significant boost for Wales. The creation of more than 100 new high-quality jobs marks another important step forward in our economic recovery from the Covid pandemic.

“It’s great to see the products that Aston Martin proudly manufactures in Wales driving the success of this iconic British brand, as well as contributing significantly to the exporting success of the nation as a whole. This is another clear vote of confidence in the Welsh economy, both as a place to invest and a place where businesses can find a skilled and talented workforce.”

Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales said: “The creation of more than 100 jobs working with a world-class and globally-recognised brand is a huge vote of confidence in the skills and expertise of the Welsh workforce.

“Wales remains a highly attractive location for cutting-edge automotive technologies and the UK Government will continue to work to secure and support the investment of companies like Aston Martin Lagonda as they drive economic growth and create jobs.”

Applications are open now via Manpower recruitment at www.manpower.co.uk/.