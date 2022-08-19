Leading rental solutions provider, Atlas Copco Specialty Rental UK has further strengthened its growth ambitions with two appointments.

Atlas Copco Specialty Rental UK has appointed Callum Beig as internal sales engineer. In addition, to reflect the company’s growing presence in Ireland, Atlas Copco Specialty Rental created the role of sales engineer for Ireland, to which it has appointed Neil Smith.

Atlas Copco Specialty Rental UK, part of Atlas Copco Group, specialises in the provision of state-of-the-art temporary compressed air, nitrogen, power modules, and steam boilers, for short or long-term demands, planned contingencies or unexpected emergencies.

Neil Smith, who joins the company as sales engineer for Ireland, boasts more than 30 years’ experience in the industrial sales sector including over fifteen years’ experience in the compressed air industry. Neil’s role includes identifying current and future customer service requirements; nurturing customer and prospect relationships; and supporting clients by providing them with tailored solutions to their temporary air, power, nitrogen, and steam requirements.

Callum Beig, who has extensive customer service experience, joins the team as internal sales engineer. A varied role, in which Callum will provide support to the company’s external engineers, this includes capturing customer feedback, providing customers with quotations and product information, and qualifying leads. Prior to joining Atlas Copco Specialty Rental, Callum worked within the air conditioning and refrigeration industry for six years, this experience included running an internal sales desk, as well as working in a supervisory capacity in which he ran a depot which serviced the North of England.

In 2021, Atlas Copco Speciality Rental UK also bolstered its sales team with the appointment of Ben Friend to sales engineer for South East England, and the promotions of Sean Clemens to UK sales and business development manager and of Nick Button to sales engineer for offshore – oil and gas. In addition, the company appointed Alistair Harper to the role of business line manager UK and Ireland, a role in which he will spearhead the sales and operations of the UK and Ireland rental business.

Speaking of his appointment, Neil Smith said: “Atlas Copco Specialty Rental is a global leader in industrial rental equipment, I am therefore delighted to be joining the company. I am looking forward to helping Atlas Copco Specialty Rental further strengthen its presence in Ireland, as well as developing relationships with our customers and working with them to fulfil their steam, nitrogen, power and compressed air rental needs.”

Alistair Harper, business line manager UK and Ireland for Atlas Copco Specialty Rental UK, said: “This is an exciting time for Atlas Copco Specialty Rental as the company is continuing to grow from strength to strength. This is due to the innovation powered by Atlas Copco Specialty Rental Europe, and the entire team’s commitment to quality and customer service.”

Callum Beig commented: “I am pleased to join Atlas Copco Specialty Rental, a company renowned for the high quality of its assets and its service. I have already begun working on collating customer feedback and it is great to see the response the sales and operations teams receive as it demonstrates the exceptional standard of service that is at the heart of the organisation.

“My colleagues have been extremely welcoming, and I am looking forward to learning from them to continually develop my industry knowledge, as well as finding the best solutions for our customers.”

Atlas Copco Specialty Rental UK serves a range of industries and boasts a portfolio of specialised products for these sectors. Industries served includes manufacturing, mining, offshore, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, power plants, and food and beverage.

For more information, visit www.atlascopco.com/en-uk/rental