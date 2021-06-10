All-in: a simple, affordable and convenient Service Plan available now

For Audi models that are between three and six years old

The Service Plan can be paid for upfront or via monthly instalments

Average customer savings of £1,220^ over two years

Includes two services & MOTs, two years’ Roadside Assistanceˇ & Warranty

Audi UK has launched an innovative and cost-effective Service Plan designed to give customers peace of mind and save them money. The pioneering All-in plan is now available for customers who drive an Audi that is between three and six years old, and boasts access to a comprehensive suite of benefits.

Without any limit on the number of owners the vehicle has had, the one-stop-shop Service Plan can be paid for in monthly instalments (£32.71) over two years or upfront (£784.98) and includes the customer’s next two services, two MOTs, two years of Roadside Assistanceˇ and two years’ Warranty. On average, customers have the potential to save £1,220^ over two years with All-in when compared to each element of the Service Plan bought separately.

The All-in Service Plan makes routine servicing and unexpected breakdowns easier to manage for customers, with all repairs carried out by highly-trained Audi technicians within our retailer network using genuine parts.

Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK, said: “Today Audi has revolutionised vehicle aftercare with the All-in Service Plan, a new two-year subscription service for Audi drivers to give ultimate peace of mind. It has been designed from the outset to offer simple, hassle-free and transparent vehicle maintenance long after a customer’s vehicle has left the showroom. Whether their car is already familiar with our Centres, or has never visited, we wanted to offer one product to give absolute simplicity and confidence – this is All-in from Audi*.

“With 24 affordable monthly payments of £32.71, Audi drivers can be covered for less than the price of a mobile phone contract. The Service Plan includes two services, two MOTs, two years Roadside Assistance and a two year vehicle Warranty, which not only provides peace of mind but also the opportunity to save time and money.”

The plan’s various benefits are unlocked following a vehicle initial inspection to check the vehicle meets the requirements of the Warranty and Roadside Assistance, and combine to give customers long-lasting peace of mind as well as significant overall savings versus buying all the elements separately. MOTs and services can be completed in a single visit as part of the All-in plan, whilst the second service includes a full inspection too.

Additionally, the two years’ Roadside Assistanceˇ covers drivers travelling both in the UK and across Europe and entitles customers to repatriation, alternative travel and hotel accommodation for the driver and up to seven passengers if needed.

For more information on the All-in Service Plan, visit: https://www.audi.co.uk/owners-area/service-plans/all-in.html

*Valid for vehicles aged three to six years, with a 2.0L engine or less and under 100,000 miles at activation. Terms, eligibility criteria and exclusions apply. Subject to vehicle initial inspection. Services, MOT and any Warranty repairs must be undertaken within the duration of the plan. Excludes electric vehicles. Audi Financial Services.

^Saving based on the average two-year cost of the Extended Warranty policies for Audi vehicles with a £0 excess where there has been no break in Warranty as of June 2020. Actual saving will be dependent on your vehicle.

ˇ Roadside Assistance is provided via The AA.