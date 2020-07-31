Summer is synonymous with days and hours spent on the beach under the sun, looking good on swimsuits and tans. When it comes to swimming attire, it is the women who are often conscious of what they are wearing. Usually, men only tend to look after their comfort.

Nevertheless, there are already great Australian swimwear brands for men that cater to both an aesthetic appeal, while being fully functional as well. Below are some of these brands that you need to watch out for.

Bondi Joe

One of the most popular local brands that continue to rack up on its fame is Bondi Joe, which is named after the iconic Bondi beach in the country. When it comes to men’s swimming trunks, this brand proves to be a great choice because of the elasticated waist and drawstrings that not only adds to their style but ensures the perfect fit as well. Another great thing about this brand is that the fabric that they use is made from 100% recycled materials and they even offer plastic-free packaging. In this case, not only are you making a good choice for yourself, but you are choosing mother nature too.

Tribe Australia

This brand is 100% designed and made in the country. They offer various styles and designs that you can choose from, which include low rise briefs, boy briefs, and trunks. With the kind of designs that they produce, you wouldn’t be able to tell that the chlorine resistant fabric they use to manufacture their collection is made from reclaimed fishing nets. Thereby, when you purchase their brand, then you are helping humanity minimize their carbon footprint to uplift mother nature.

Sluggers

Sluggers offer various swimwear cuts that are appropriate for any body type such as deetees. This cut, made from soft polyester and Lycra, is suitable both for a swim on the beach or in the pool. They also offer racerbacks which are best fit for those with lean bodies, as well as the classic cuts perfect for those with a stocky build. Both of these are more appropriately worn for swimming in the pool, rather than basking in the beach. They also have fully lined boardies that are made from recycled water bottles.

2eros

2eros focuses on the style and craftsmanship of each of the swimwear pieces that they make. Their goal is to empower men to live an active lifestyle. Because of this, they always see to it that they make their underwear collection that moves with the body. For instance, they offer sleek tailored swimwear shorts that men can wear to a restaurant and head straight to the pool. In their campaign for biodiversity, they are also transitioning to producing swimwear products that are made from recycled materials.

Funky Trunks

The classic swimwear style of this brand features a self-lined pouch that offers great support. For a comfortable fit, this style also offers a generous stretch around the leg. They also have a wide range brief that is designed with a slightly wider side than a regular brief would have. The fitted style of this cut with a firm rear compression adds to both comfort and support. All their products are made from breathable fabrics.

The Australian swimwear brands for men listed above are only some of the brands that you should watch out for. There are many other brands out there left for you to explore. The key is in finding swimwear that not only looks good on you but is comfortable too. In this way, you will be able to enjoy your days on the beach even more.