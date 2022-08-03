Switch Live powered by myenergi – a new interactive feature at The Classic

Offering visitors test drives in the latest generation of electric cars

Advice and myth-busting with myenergi

Bank Holiday bonanza serves up yet more family entertainment

Next month The Classic (26-28 August) will celebrate motoring past, present and future at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix.

Festival-goers attending the world’s biggest retro racing festival will not only be treated to unrivalled grids of legendary cars from motor sport’s greatest eras plus huge displays of much-loved evocative classic cars but will also be given a unique insight into the latest generation of electric vehicles ­– the cars of tomorrow.

The Classic’s new Switch Live powered by myenergi feature will showcase all the most modern cutting-edge car technologies giving visitors the full spectrum of automotive evolution, from the big green Le Mans winning Bentleys of the 1920s right up to the current day with non-carbon fuelled machines which will become mandatory in showrooms from 2030.

What’s more, all those at The Classic will not just be able to touch and feel state-of-the-art electric and hybrid cars, but they will also be able to experience them from behind the wheel.

Cupra, Ford, Genesis, MG, Nissan and Polestar are the manufacturers so far confirmed to be offering test drives on the open roads around Silverstone in the beautiful Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire countryside – some bookable in advance, some on site. All are being kept on the road by myenergi’s renowned zappi product, the world’s first solar and wind compatible electric vehicle charger.

As title partner to the innovative Switch Live initiative, myenergi will be fully engaging with visitors. In addition to sharing insight on myenergi’s eco-smart technology devices which help users maximise their consumption of any self-made renewable energy instead of exporting back to the grid, its own dedicated stand will be teeming with activities too, including mini golf, Racing Bug simulators and The myenergi Theatre with an exciting line-up of guests in session.

A number of other forward-thinking exhibitors such as electric vehicle and repair specialists, Cleevely EV Mobile, and leasing and finance experts, Electric Zoo, will be highlighting all the benefits when switching to electric power Morris Commercial will also be in attendance with their iconic all electric, re-cycled carbon-fibre Morris JE van on display and a splendid 1949 Morris J-Type from their heritage fleet on which it is based.

Show-goers will also be able to test ride electric bikes ARCC, Cooler King, and Rayvolt E-bikes, while Starship will be amazing all-comers with its amazing roaming robots – autonomous devices that will be making faster, cleaner, smarter and more cost-efficient local deliveries in the years to come.

With research revealing that more than 60 per cent of the Silverstone fanbase are either planning to buy an electric car or keen to find out more about ownership, the Switch Live powered by myenergi feature is certain to be another well-received new attraction at The Classic over the end-of-summer holiday weekend.

“We love our classics but, with the sale of pure petrol and diesel cars banned from 2030, change is inevitable,” explained Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events. “With ever-increasing importance placed on family time, Switch Live powered by myenergi will enable all those at The Classic to evaluate the developments in car technology that will be relevant to their next purchase while enjoying a fabulous fun-fuelled Bank Holiday at Silverstone!”

Switch Live is just one of a number of exciting new family-focused attractions maximising The Classic’s energised new date over the long weekend at the end of August.

Also included with each ticket are three evenings of live music from chart-toppers Sister Sledge, Gabrielle and Rick Astley, extreme sports displays in the Adrenaline Zone, a world exclusive showcase featuring all seven of Sir Lewis Hamilton’s title winning Formula One cars and a Foodie Fest with celebrity chefs plus the very first pop-up outlet from Jeremy Clarkson’s famous Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

Providing exceptionally good value, all tickets for The Classic include admission to all these attractions as well as both racing paddocks and open trackside grandstands and a wealth of brilliant entertainment for all ages. Three-day weekend tickets are available for those seeking the perfect family festival Bank Holiday staycation at Silverstone with the option to camp too.



Full details of tickets for The Classic 2022 at Silverstone can be found at: www.silverstone.co.uk/events/the-classic.