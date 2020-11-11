STUDENTS and staff at Ripon Grammar School are celebrating being awarded a five-star certificate of excellence, placing the school among the top 20 per cent in the country at a time of huge, unprecedented challenges in education.

The award comes from the UK’s leading national School Guide comparison website which rates more than 34,000 state and independent schools in the UK.

CEO and founder Victoria Bond said the award recognises RGS’s dedication to academic excellence and comes as schools cope with huge challenges: “We know how hard it is to run a school with all the demands the government and Ofsted place upon teachers and staff, and never more so than in 2020 during the unprecedented challenges of the global pandemic and school closures,” she said.

“Ripon Grammar School’s 5-star rating is the result of dedication to academic excellence and a testimony to a great deal of work by all staff and pupils.

“It ranks the school among the very best in the UK. Congratulations one and all.”

The School Guide data gathering website is visited by 15,000 parents a day and assesses schools according to key performance data, including exam results, Ofsted reports, ‘value added’ score, attendance and pupil to teacher ratio. Parents are also able to write a review of their child’s school and compare against others locally, with a maximum five-star rating.

Mrs Bond explained only schools with the highest academic records and in the top 20 per cent of schools in England were awarded five stars.

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said he was delighted that all the hard work of dedicated staff and students at RGS had been recognised.

See Ripon Grammar School's virtual Sixth Form Open Day

