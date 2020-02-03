AN award-winning estate agency has restructured its team of experts to meet the growing demand for aspirational homes, land development and new housing.

Melissa Lines has been appointed head of agency at family-run Browns Estate Agency using her wealth of experience, dating back almost quarter of a century, to respond to changes in the market.

Browns Estate Agency covers homes in Stockton, Yarm, Norton, Ingleby Barwick and Eaglescliffe, has been operating since 1991. It now employs over 20 staff making it one of the largest in the Tees Valley.

Last year it was awarded the British Property Award for Stockton and was shortlisted for the national ‘Negotiator Awards’, a prestigious sector competition.

As well as residential property sales and lettings, its expertise extends to commercial premises, surveys and valuations, auctions, mortgages and property management.

Melissa will head a newly restructured team in Brown’s Stockton and Norton offices including residential negotiator Claire Towey, land and new homes expert Charles Holstrom, senior property consultant Tony Aspinall, property consultant Andrea McCarthy and senior property consultant Julie Anderson.

She said: “The housing market has been enduring uncertain and difficult conditions over the past three years but, now we are witnessing a period of stability, the positive impact on the economy is clear to see.

“It feels like the public are more confident and ready for change which is sparking new-found interest in the housing market. We are seeing much more interest across the board, from starter homes to new-builds and the top end of the market.

“With growing interest by housing developers, we wanted to be in a position where we could respond instantly and become a one-stop shop for business ranging from land with planning permission to helping developers sell the final product.

“I’ve lived and worked in the region all of my life. The housing business is a small world and I have already worked alongside staff at Browns, which is a great family firm. I’m enjoying getting to know everyone else.”