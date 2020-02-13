Barnard Castle School students have received a political masterclass by their newly elected MP, during a visit to the school.

Dehenna Davison, MP for Bishop Auckland, observed a Politics lesson at Barnard Castle School and was invited to speak to Sixth Form students who are studying the subject at A Level. Ms Davison also met with Headmaster, Tony Jackson and was given a tour of the school.

Following her successful election campaign in December 2019, when she was overwhelmingly elected as the first Conservative Party Member of Parliament for Bishop Auckland, Ms Davison became one of the youngest MPs, and was recently selected as a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee.

Ms Davison said: “It was such a pleasure to visit Barney school and meet so many enthusiastic students. They certainly asked some difficult questions, but showed brilliant insight into some of the challenges facing young people today.

“Barnard Castle School is so important to the town, not only as the second biggest employer, but also as valued members of the community. I look forward to working with them more closely in the years ahead.”

Headmaster Tony Jackson added: “We were delighted to welcome Ms Davison to Barney and to introduce her to our Sixth Form students, some of whom have ambitions to carve out careers in politics. As the leading independent school and one of the larger organisations within the Bishop Auckland constituency, we are always keen to engage with our local MP and our community.”

“Our students took a great deal away from the experience, finding Ms Davison’s fresh and contemporary approach to her role both engaging and inspiring. I hope Ms Davison will become a regular visitor to Barney and I’d like to wish her all the very best in her new position on the Home Affairs Select Committee and as our Member of Parliament.”

Barnard Castle School is a leading independent day and boarding school and Sixth Form Centre in Northern England for pupils aged 4-18.