AY A SPECTACULAR GOODBYE TO SHAUN THE SHEEP ON THE TYNE…

The largest public event of the summer will draw to a spectacular close next month (October) when Tyneside bids goodbye to Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne.

The 10-week long free public art event attracted thousands of visitors to view the 115 big and small sculptures of TV duo Wallace and Gromit’s fleecy friend, sited at streets, parks and public areas across Newcastle.

And fans can bid the sculptures a last goodbye at a special Farewell to the Flock Weekend on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October at Newcastle Civic Centre, before they go up for auction on Tuesday 10 October to raise money for the trail’s organizer, St Oswald’s Hospice.

As well as viewing the Shaun flock, the Farewell Weekend is a last chance to buy trail merchandise, take selfies and collect app codes and some of the artists who decorated the sculptures will be on hand to talk about their designs.

On Saturday from 9am to 12 noon visitors can meet Dan Lycett, artist of the popular Wor Flags Newcastle United-themed Shaun and on Saturday afternoon and Sunday Lorraine Hall will talk about her design, Dragonfly Wishes and be selling her own design merchandise.

On Sunday Bethan Laker, the artist behind Dollie Baa-ton and Bestie Bench will be selling other examples of her work, while throughout the weekend, Chloe Kacperski will be discussing her journey creating Summer Stamps.

Cris Stewart – artist of Capt’n Ewen Barbarossa – and Club Tropicana’s artist Powder Butterfly will have stalls selling their work, while Cosmic Rainbow will be offering festival glitter and tattoos.

After the Farewell Weekend the little Shauns will be permanently returned to the schools and groups that painted them, while 40 large sculptures will be sold at auction.

The doors open at 6pm and the auction begins at 7pm with three new lots, not seen on the trail with bidding starting at £1,000.

The three little sculptures, specially created for the auction, measure (H) 70cm x (L) 40cm x (W) 45cm and are fully varnished so can be displayed inside or outdoors.

Two of the three mystery lots are small Shaun sculptures; lot 33, Raspberry Fool, was designed by Darren Mundy, and lot 38, Toon Barny, by David Maguire is a tribute to Newcastle United’s black and white strip.

And the third is a rare and exclusive Elmer sculpture, called Goldie, which measures (H) 70cm x (L) 90cm x (W) 40cm and is a tribute to St Oswald’s previous art trail based on storybook character Elmer the Elephant.

Those interested in bidding at the auction can do so by registering now, as online bidding is open at www.shaunonthetyne.co.uk/auction

Bids can also be made in person on the night. Tickets can be bought using the link above at £16.50 each and all the money raised from the auction will support the work of St Oswald’s Hospice.

For the Farewell Weekend visitors can book a one hour slot of their choice and tickets cost £4 adult (16+) and £2 child (4-15).

Under 4s (0-3) free but need to book a ticket. A family ticket can be bought for £10* and admits up 4 people including up to 2 adults. Subject to availability, tickets may be sold on the door however due to capacity, this will be strictly limited and advance booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are subject to booking fees and VAT and are available online from www.shaunonthetyne.co.uk/farewell-weekend

Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne is in conjunction with creative producers Wild in Art, along with Shaun the Sheep creators Aardman and headline trail sponsor Newcastle City Council.

