University confirmed as headline sponsor of Expo Sunderland

The University of Sunderland will be the headline sponsor of Expo Sunderland – a series of extraordinary events in the city exploring how we will live in the next generation.

Expo launches with a two-day, invite only Future City forum at City Hall, Sunderland, on October 17 and 18, chaired by BBC News Editor Mark Easton. It will explore how Sunderland City Council, local stakeholders, industry partners, regional and national government are working together to deliver social and economic growth, achieve sustainable city success and inspire future generations.

Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, Sir David Bell, said: “The University is delighted to be a headline sponsor for Expo Sunderland. It demonstrates our commitment to the future economic, social, environmental and cultural success of the city.

“We are also looking forward to showcasing the many achievements of the University as it achieves more and more recognition for its academic excellence and the contribution it makes locally, nationally and internationally.

“A strong city needs a strong university, and a strong university needs a strong city. That is especially true in Sunderland as we work together to make our great city an even better place to live, work and study.”

Councillor Kevin Johnston, city cabinet member at Sunderland City Council, said: “The event will kick off a programme of events next year that will bring thousands of people into Riverside Sunderland to see – first hand – how the area is transforming and to answer the big question: how will we live in the homes and cities of the future?”

In 2025, visitors will be able to come to the UK’s first carbon-neutral city centre neighbourhood at Riverside Sunderland.

To find out more about Expo Sunderland, visit exposunderland.com

