STACK CELEBRATES SPOOKIEST TIME OF YEAR…

GHOSTLY goings-on are on the horizon, as Sunderland’s STACK Seaburn prepares for the scariest night of the year.

On Tuesday 31 October the Wearside container village is planning to celebrate the evening when ghosts and ghoulies reputedly roam the land.

But the promise is that anyone who comes to a special event at STACK Seaburn may get a few frights – but a lot of fun as well.

The venue is hosting its own Kids Party with a whole host of family friendly entertainment lined up, including appearances by a number of witches and other Halloween characters.

Youngsters are being encouraged to turn up in fancy dress for the party – which begins at 5pm with doors opening from 4pm – and enjoy a Halloween disco, face painting as well as receiving a goody bag.

Adults can also get in on the act, with a special Halloween themed Kroud Karaoke night planned on Friday 27 October.

The ever-popular singalong event will have a spooky, seasonal flavour, with tickets available to be booked in advance from 2 October.

Tickets for the special children’s event are £3 each will also go on sale that same day.

Both Kroud Karaoke and the kids’ party can be booked via the general STACK booking https://stackleisure.com/locations/seaburn/bookings/#EventBookings

Kevin Walker, entertainment director at f STACK Seaburn believes both events will be extremely popular.

“Halloween is becoming one of the most celebrated events of the year and we’re delighted to be able to put our own spin on it this time round,” said Kevin.

“We’ve got something for everyone and a great night of fun planned for all the youngsters who can come along and really enjoy the Halloween spirit.

Details of all events taking place at STACK Seaburn can be found at www.stackseaburn.com

