Back of the Net for Newcastle: Over one third of Football fans’ from North East admit the humble pint is one of their favourite things about pub football

Newcastle football fans are in luck, as Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I and TNT Sports throw the ultimate pub takeover with special guests Roberto Solano, Andrew Cole, and host Will Brazier in Newcastle as the Magpies take on Paris St Germain on Tuesday 28 November.

The pub takeover is announced as nearly one in three (31%) football fans say their favourite thing about watching at the pub is being able to enjoy the game with their favourite pint, the lively atmosphere (53%), enjoy the big screen experience (42%), and getting the chance to celebrate with other fans (31%).

To celebrate Newcastle’s success in making it to European football for the first time in 20 years, fans are invited to watch the game, take part in some football fun, as well as enjoy a Q&A with special guests Nolberto Solano, Andrew Cole, and Will Brazier, at The Grove, Newcastle on Tuesday 28 November from 5pm.

Jean-David Thumelaire, On-Trade Sales Director at Budweiser Brewing Group, says, “We know that for football fans, pubs are among their favourite places to enjoy the beautiful game, and we can only imagine the excitement for Newcastle fans, seeing their club back playing European football.

“To celebrate our partnership with TNT Sport, helping pubs create memorable experiences for their customers, we can’t wait to open the doors for a night to remember – no matter the outcome.”

The brewer’s partnership with TNT Sport aims to support pub and club operators who are new to TNT Sport with 50% off the price of a TNT Sport subscription, as well as a one-month payment holiday taken at a time of their choice, by adding one of Budweiser Brewing Group’s draught lines to their bar – including hero brands Stella Artois, Budweiser, Corona and Camden Town Brewery. This exclusive deal, only available to Budweiser Brewing Group customers, saves pubs and clubs thousands of pounds per year.

Tickets are available via The Grove: https://tickets.thegrovenewcastle.co.uk/. Ticket includes entry and one Budweiser Brewing Group beverage.

Pubs and bars can sign up to the exclusive TNT Sport deal, and access further support, at www.savepublife.com.