An App for the containment of Covid-19 will help the return to working life.

Maranello, 8 April 2020 – Ferrari presents the project “Back on Track”, the fruit of a partnership with a pool of virologists and experts, supported with the patronage of the Emilia Romagna Region, which aims to provide a safe working environment from the resumption of the company’s productive activities, also with regard to the spread of Covid-19.

The project is made up of various steps. The first at the reopening of the Maranello and Modena offices, in accordance with the timing and procedures defined by the Italian authorities, provides in primis the full implementation of the ‘Protocol for the regulation of measures to combat and contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the workplace’, signed on 14 March 2020 and, further strengthened and customised with the support of specialists with expert knowledge of Ferrari’s work environment.

The next stage involves the voluntary screening of Ferrari employees with blood tests to check their state of health in relation to the virus. This screening will lead to an initial picture of the health status of the company population analysed.

This service is available for extension to the ‘Ferrari Community’, that is to any interested cohabiting relatives of employees, and to the staff of suppliers present in the Company.

In the last step, each worker is offered the opportunity to use an App, to receive medical support in monitoring the symptoms of the virus.

The monitoring of the state of health of the population taking part in the project will be supported by tracking the contacts of the individuals by the same App, in respect of individual privacy thanks to a management external to Ferrari. So, if a member of the population under analysis tests positive for Covid-19 his contacts can be traced.

The project may be adapted to meet any standards issued by the competent authorities.

The Company will also provide a health and psychological assistance service to its staff by telephone or directly at home. Any employee who tests positive for Covid-19 will receive special free insurance cover as well as accommodation suitable for self-isolation, with medical and nursing support at home, along with the support of medical equipment (such as medicines, oximeter and, in case of emergency, oxygen).

Ferrari will share the outcome of the ‘Back on Track’ project with the Emilia Romagna Region, allowing for the most advanced practices for the protection of workers’ health to be available in the community.

For scientific issues, the Company is in direct contact and collaborating with the A.USL Modena and has taken the advice, amongst many experts, of Dr Nicola Bedin, President of Lifenet Healthcare, Professor Roberto Burioni of the University Vita-Salute San Raffaele in Milano and the health pool of Ferrari company doctors coordinated by Dr Maurilio Missere.

With these measures, Ferrari is taking care of its most precious resource, its people, facilitating the safest and most worry-free possible return to working life.