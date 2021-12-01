NEARLY 200 supporters braved Storm Arwen to help raise valuable funds for a North-East hospice.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, Butterwick Hospice Care’s annual ball returned in style this year, with a glittering event at Gisborough Hall Hotel, Guisborough.

Anne-Marie Sawdon, Business Development Manager for Butterwick Hospice Care, said: “After all the challenges of the past 18 months, it was lovely to see so many people dressing up in their glad rags, and getting into the Christmas spirit, to support a great cause. Thank you to everyone who turned out, even though the weather was doing its worst.”

The event raised more than £22,000 With BBC Tees presenter Gary Philipson kindly stepping into act is compere and auctioneer.

Meanwhile, Butterwick Hospice Care is inviting supporters to attend the final networking event of the year, with a cream tea, at Redworth Hall Hotel, near Darlington.

The event takes place on December 9 between 4pm and 6pm, and includes an introduction to the Family Support Team, and a talk by Butterwick ambassador Martin Griffiths, whose late wife was cared for in the hospice.

Those attending are being urged to wear Christmas jumpers to get into the festive spirit. To book a place, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-conversation-with-butterwick-tickets-203062654867