Wonder Wall: will this epic Oasis bucket hat mural live forever?

Such has been the global interest in its Wonder Wall portrait, St David’s Cardiff is offering its now-iconic Oasis bucket hat mural a free, forever home to interested parties.

The colossal artwork depicting Noel and Liam Gallagher crafted entirely from bucket hats was commissioned by the city shopping centre to celebrate the start of Oasis’ long-awaited Reunion Tour this weekend, with Cardiff chosen to kick off the first gig.

Appropriately named the Wonder Wall, the one-of-a-kind monochrome masterpiece features an incredible 3,000 black and white bucket hats. It towers a whopping 16 feet tall – almost the height of a double decker bus – and more than 20 feet wide.

St David’s invited renowned Welsh artist Nathan Wyburn to bring the portrait to life. It took four days to create in his studio before the final Champagne Supernova of a mural was installed at the shopping centre.

The showstopping tribute was unveiled by St David’s last month with thousands of guests stopping by to see it in person as anticipation built for the Oasis tour.

Today, St David’s has revealed its intention to gift the mural free-of-charge so that its legacy can ‘live forever’. Interested parties such as museums, galleries or organisations dealing in memorabilia – or even a superfan with a very big house – can contact St David’s via www.stdavidscardiff.com to register their interest.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, commented: “The Wonder Wall portrait has been a huge success and we’ve been overwhelmed, not just by the reaction on social media, but by the thousands of fans who have come here to admire it and take photos.

“We have had reporters and film crews from across the UK and even Japan wanting to film it, so given its huge appeal, rather than dismantle it – as was the plan – we wanted to offer it free to an organisation, ideally locally, to roll with it in the future.”.

The Wonder Wall portrait is currently on display at St David’s Cardiff, located in the upper level of the centre’s Eastside dining quarter.

For more details, visit the St David’s Cardiff website www.stdavidscardiff.com or follow @StDavidsCardiff on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.