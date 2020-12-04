A deputy governor of the Bank of England has visited pupils at a leading school in Hebburn, South Tyneside, during a virtual tour of the North East.

As part of the Bank’s regional visit Sir Dave Ramsden spoke to Year 12 pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy about the UK economy, the Bank of England’s role and responsibilities and shared anecdotes from his own career too.

Around 28 students, studying A-levels in maths and business, engaged in the session where Sir Dave provided an insight into the Bank of England’s activities and explained why economics is a great subject to study from both an interest and career opportunities perspective.

Phil Hall, teacher of business studies at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, said: “There’s over a hundred secondary schools in the North East but Sir Dave chose to visit our pupils, providing a unique opportunity to speak directly with a key policy maker within the UK’s central bank and the vital role it plays.

“Sir Dave’s talk was aspirational, and pupils gained a real insight into the subject area and encouraged them to think about a career in finance or economics.”

At the end of the session, the sixth form students were given the opportunity to ask the deputy governor some questions. They asked questions around interest rates and inflation and also discussed consumer attitudes.

Sir Dave said: “What a pleasure it was to meet pupils from St Joseph’s Catholic Academy. It was great to speak to the pupils and explain the work that economists do, the skills they develop and the impact their work has on people, organisations and governments.

“The Bank of England is very keen to promote the work we do to young people and help them understand how the economy works.

“We want to spark interest in the study of finance and economics and help to inform career choices. And who knows, maybe one or two of the pupils will even be inspired to think about a career at the Bank!”

St Joseph’s Catholic Academy is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, one of the largest catholic education trusts in the North East.

