Gateshead’s Metropolitan House accommodates occupational hygiene specialists’ growth

Peter Conroy (right) welcomes Mark Armstrong of Armstrong Environmental to Metropolitan House to accommodate growth plans

A North East firm of occupational hygiene specialists has invested in new office space to accommodate ambitious growth plans.

Armstrong Environmental, which specialises in providing customers with local exhaust ventilation (LEV) testing and air sampling for workplace substances hazardous to health, has taken commercial space on flexible terms at Gateshead’s Metropolitan House.

The move will see several staff, who are currently working on projects across the region, relocate from Armstrong Environmental’s Durham head office as the firm looks to ramp up its operations over the next 12 months to meet strong demand, across a variety of sectors.

This includes work from a range of industrial and commercial customers, who produce everything from Yorkshire puddings to nuclear power stations.

This is Metropolitan House’s latest letting and will enable Armstrong Environmental to take advantage of a flexible work environment designed to secure their ambitious expansion plans – it recently added offices in Barrow-in-Furness and Taunton to accommodate its growing countrywide network.

Managing director Mark Armstrong said the company needed additional space to support current and future operations.

He added: “The move is a priority for us as we look to create a flexible environment to meet our commercial objectives and boost further the quality of client services. It made perfect sense to add an additional North East location, and Metropolitan House is perfectly suited with easy access to one of our biggest clients in Felling, and the nearby A1 to service our growing portfolio of national clients.

“The building also has meeting room facilities which are ideal for our in-house training courses. It’s also a pleasure to be working with owner Peter Conroy, who is one of my oldest friends.”

Metropolitan House is seeing strong demand from tenants looking for high quality, flexible workspace, said owner Peter Conroy.

He added: “Armstrong Environmental will be a great addition to Metropolitan House, which provides the ideal platform to help them expand their operations in the coming years. We continue to see significant interest from other organisations keen to invest in high-quality, easily accessible and energy efficient office space that meets the demands of modern working practices.”