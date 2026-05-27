Banks Group takes to the water as new Durham Regatta sponsor

Michael Laing, chairman of the Durham Regatta committee, with Kate Culverhouse of the Banks Group

North East property, housebuilding and mining firm the Banks Group is making a splash by becoming a new sponsor of this year’s Durham Regatta.

The County Durham-headquartered business has signed up as one of the main backers for the 193rd edition of the prestigious two-day event, which takes place on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th June, as part of its celebrations of its 50th anniversary this year.

The financial contribution that the family-owned firm is making has helped organisers to hold both its competition entry fees and the cost of tickets for the Regatta Enclosure on the riverbank at the same level as last year.

Banks’ funding will also support the Regatta’s Volunteer Hub, which is a vital part of Regatta operations that oversees the activities and welfare of volunteers over the weekend.

First held in 1834, Durham Regatta is regarded as the north of England’s premier rowing event and attracts entries from schools, universities and rowing clubs right across the UK.

Around 2,000 competitors will take part in the 200 races that will be held on each day of the event, with more than 10,000 spectators expected to line the banks of the Wear over the weekend.

The Regatta also sees a range of bands, performers, food stalls, family attractions and businesses setting up along the riverbank, with many of the attractions available free of charge.

The Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, Mike Butterwick CBE, and the new Mayor of Durham City will be attending the Regatta and presenting prizes to some of the winners.

Michael Laing, chairman of the Durham Regatta committee, says: “The Regatta is rooted firmly in County Durham’s history and is always a great event to be part of, whether you’re competing on the water, supporting from the riverbank or just enjoying all the attractions that form part of the day.

“We aim to make the Regatta as accessible as we can to as many competitors as possible, regardless of their background, and holding our race entry fees is an important part of that process.

“We want to help give talented young people every chance of realising their sporting potential through participation and to hopefully seeing them following in the footsteps of the many previous Regatta competitors who’ve gone on to appear at the sport’s highest levels.

“Both the Regatta and the Banks Group are longstanding County Durham institutions and we’re very pleased to have them as one of this year’s event sponsors.”

Founded in Tow Law in 1976, the Banks Group has supported a wide range of young people’s sports, sports teams and competitions right across County Durham throughout its 50-year history and is currently in its second season as principal partner of Durham Cricket.

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, adds: “Durham Regatta is one of the highlights of County Durham’s sporting calendar and we’re very pleased to be lending our support to a community event that offers something for everyone.

“We hope the sun shines for everyone and that we get some exciting racing on the waters of the Wear over the weekend.”

For further information on this year’s Durham Regatta, visit https://durham-regatta.org.uk/