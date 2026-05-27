Fresh investment to support the County Durham environment

Witton Gilbert STW

The first stage of a new £5.5m investment to protect and improve water quality in the River Browney at Witton Gilbert in County Durham is about to begin.

Northumbrian Water is carrying out a £3m upgrade at its Witton Gilbert Sewage Treatment Works (STW), enhancing processes to remove phosphorous from the final treated water that is returned to the environment.

A further £2.5m investment is being planned to reduce the number of spills from a storm overflow in the village, with that work expected to begin in early 2027.

Work at Witton Gilbert STW is set to begin in June, and be complete by early 2027. It is being delivered by the water company’s partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB).

Alex Shervington, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “The upgrades at the STW build upon £12.7m of earlier investment to improve treatment at six facilities along the River Browney, including at Witton Gilbert, which completed in early 2025.

“Across these two new pieces of work, we will be investing a further £5.5m in the local environment, helping to tackle one of the biggest priorities that we and our customers have – protecting and improving our region’s rivers.

“As plans progress on the storm overflow work, we will keep the local community updated, so they know what will be happening and when.”