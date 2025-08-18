  • Mon. Aug 18th, 2025

Banks Homes starts work at first Tees Valley development

Work in progress at Banks Homes' new Cornfields residential development in YarmWork in progress at Banks Homes' new Cornfields residential development in Yarm

Housebuilder Banks Homes has started construction work at its first residential site in the Tees Valley.

The County Durham-headquartered developer has begun building up to 109 high quality family homes at its new Cornfields site, which sits on the southern edge of Yarm.

And it has awarded contracts to a number of regional firms to carry out different aspects of the required development work, including Leyburn-based groundworks firm Biker Group, BS Scaffolding of Middlesbrough and Team Valley’s Tri-Floor, which is supplying the underfloor heating.

The Cornfields will include a total of 11 different property designs, ranging from three-to-five-bedroomed homes.

All the properties will be fitted with smart heating systems, air source heat pumps and electric vehicle car charging points, while a number of the house types will also come with underfloor heating.

A marketing suite will open at the new development soon, with the site’s show homes expected to be ready to open their doors in late autumn.

The first homes at The Cornfields are expected to be ready for buyers to move into before the end of the year.

Russ Hall, managing director at Banks Homes, says: “Seeing work starting is always an exciting landmark at any development and it’s great to see the progress that’s already being made at our first site in the Tees Valley.

“The Cornfields is just a ten-minute walk from the centre of Yarm, one of the region’s most beautiful and sought-after places to live, and we know there’s going to be a huge amount of interest in the new homes that we’re now building.

“Banks has a longstanding policy of investing in the expertise of regional businesses wherever possible and we’re very pleased to be able to call upon the services of these expert providers for the different aspects of The Cornfields’ development.”

New homes are now available at The Cornfields in Yarm from £325,995.  For further information, please visit https://www.bankshomes.co.uk/developments/the-cornfields/ or call 0191 378 6205.

