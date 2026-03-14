Banks Homes submits planning application for proposed Redmarshall development

The proposed layout for Banks Homes' Redmarshall residential development

A planning application for a small-scale residential development in a Stockton village has been submitted to Stockton Borough Council for review.

Housebuilder Banks Homes revealed plans last autumn for a new development at Redmarshall, which would see 72 family homes being built on a site to the south of the village.

The new homes would include a range of different house types, including a 20 per cent affordable homes provision, while new green spaces, play facilities and habitats for local wildlife would be created within the development.

Sustainable design features within the Redmarshall project design include air source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging points and a sustainable urban drainage system, while contributions towards enhancing local educational and healthcare facilities could also be delivered through it.

A new road junction would be created off Drovers Lane to provide traffic access to the development, along with a pedestrian connection to Church Lane.

Banks Homes held two community consultation events to introduce the project to local people and to give them the chance to ask questions about it and provide feedback to members of the project team.

Stockton Borough Council’s planning committee is expected to review Banks’ proposals in the summer – and if they are approved, work could start on site by summer next year.

Part of the County Durham-headquartered Banks Group, Banks Homes is building a growing portfolio of high-quality residential sites across North East England and Yorkshire, with development under way at sites in West Rainton, Yarm and Hambleton in North Yorkshire.

The company also recently announced plans for new developments at Sedgefield, which would include around 50 family homes, and at High Shincliffe near Durham City, which would include a further 80 new properties.

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, says: “This will be a high-quality development which would give more local people and families a greater opportunity to stay in the village, and we’re excited to have reached this landmark in its progression.

“We’re confident that there will be strong demand for the new homes we’re looking to build at Redmarshall and hope the members of Stockton Borough Council’s planning committee will recognise the quality of the development that we’re looking to build when our proposals come before them.”

For further information on Banks Homes’ proposed Redmarshall development, please visit www.bankshomes.co.uk/redmarshall

The project team can be contacted via redmarshall@banksgroup.co.uk