The new plant maintenance and management business at North East employer The Banks Group has started work with a leading global industrial technology and manufacturing firm.

Banks Plant Solutions is now positioned to supply, install and service axle, gear box and transmission componentry supplied by ZF Aftermarket for customers and clients operating within the quarrying, mining, construction, extraction, material handling, waste and recycling sectors.

Banks Plant Solutions will also provide ZF customers with componentry diagnostics, maintenance, repair and rebuild support.

Headquartered in Germany, ZF Aftermarket serves both the automotive and non-automotive markets in industries including automotive, agriculture, construction, rail, marine, and wind.

ZF operates in 34 locations around the globe and its components are found within leading machinery brands such as Liebherr, Volvo, JCB, Doosan and Terex.

Banks Plant Solutions will also be offering a parts supply service through its relationship with ZF Aftermarket.

David Morgan, ZF Services UK Industrial Sales Manager, says: “Banks Plant Solutions has invested in tooling and training to extend their service offering to include ZF off-highway products.

“This builds on Banks’ already-significant experience of maintaining heavy equipment and makes them a welcome addition to the ZF Services network.”

Banks Plant Solutions’ plant and equipment maintenance team has extensive experience of maintaining, servicing, repairing and compliance control of machinery from a wide range of industry-leading manufacturers.

The team works on a broad range of plant and equipment operating in the construction, civil engineering, earthwork, quarrying, demolition, waste and recycling sectors, and since being set up last year, the business has been quickly growing its presence across the North East, North West and North Yorkshire.

Two new jobs have been created within the team since Banks Plant Solutions’ launch, and more are expected to follow this year as it continues to grow.

Stephen Banks, business development manager at Banks Plant Solutions, adds: “We’ve enjoyed a very strong first year, outstripping the targets that we’d hoped to hit by the end of year two, and there are huge opportunities for us to do even more this year.

“Our experience of both operating and maintaining equipment of all sizes gives us a clear insight into the needs of both sides of the plant business, and the practical knowledge that our expert team offers is second to none.

“Gaining the confidence of such a highly-regarded global operator as ZF Aftermarket is confirmation of the quality of service that we offer, and we’re excited about the prospects that this new relationship offers.”

Founded in 1976 in County Durham, The Banks Group is now one of the UK’s most successful surface mining companies, and also has significant interests in commercial and residential property, and renewable energy.