The plant maintenance and management arm of North East employer The Banks Group has secured new partnerships with two well-known industrial businesses as it continues to grow its range of commercial relationships.

Banks Plant Solutions has been awarded supply partner status by FUCHS Lubricants, the world’s largest independent lubricant manufacturer, and is now supplying and installing premium quality lubricants to customers operating plant and equipment in the construction, quarrying, demolition, plant hire, waste and recycling sectors.

The business has also been appointed as an authorised distributor for Oil Analysis Laboratory Services, which provides detailed fluid analysis to enable plant and equipment owners to get optimum performance from their machinery, identify any mechanical issues that need addressing before they worsen and so help them avoid unnecessary and costly downtime.

Banks Plant Solutions was launched last year by The Banks Group to build on more than 44 years’ experience of owning, maintaining and managing a diverse fleet of heavy plant, construction and ancillary equipment.

Banks’ highly-skilled plant and equipment maintenance team has extensive experience of maintaining, servicing, repairing and managing compliance control of machinery from a wide range of industry-leading manufacturers, and works on equipment ranging from small ancillary vehicles right up to 500 tonne hydraulic excavators

Rob East, Head of Business Development Automotive Division at FUCHS Lubricants, says: ‘We have been suppliers to the Banks Group for the past three years, and since the launch of Banks Plant Solutions, we have partnered with the team to become their lubrication advisors, offering technical recommendations and solution products.

“The vision and experience of Banks Plant Solutions within the plant sector is second to none, and the expansion of the business in difficult times is testament to their knowledge and experience.”

Adam Cutler, owner at Oil Analysis Laboratories, adds: “Oil Analysis Laboratories are pleased that Banks Plant Solutions will now be offering our fluid analysis to all of their customers.

“Each sample will be receiving OAL’s exclusive Lube Wear system that can detect abnormal wear in machinery much earlier than ever before, meaning they have confidence for when failure is not an option. This is a win win for Banks Plant Solutions’ customers as they are getting the support of a full laboratory setup in addition to Banks’ existing range of services and maintenance packages.”

Banks Plant Solutions works with a range of clients in the construction, civil engineering, earthwork, quarrying, demolition, waste and recycling sectors, and is active across the North East, North West and Yorkshire.

Stephen Banks, business development manager at Banks Plant Solutions, says: “Securing relationships with industry leaders like FUCHS and Oil Analysis Laboratories is recognition of the quality of service and depth of knowledge that we offer, which is helping us grow quickly within our key target markets and locations.

“Our experience of both operating and maintaining equipment of all sizes gives us a clear insight into the needs of both sides of the plant business, and the practical knowledge that our expert team offers is second to none.”

Founded in 1976 in County Durham, The Banks Group is now one of the UK’s most successful surface mining companies, and also has significant interests in commercial and residential property, and renewable energy.