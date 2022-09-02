The Bannatyne Group is launching bespoke academies to help overcome recruitment issues affecting the fitness and wellbeing sectors whilst creating opportunities for those wanting to begin a career in the industry.

The health club and spa company has formed a strategic partnership with leading national training provider Learning Curve Group to create tailormade training academies focusing on fitness and beauty therapy.

The first Fitness Academy will be based at the Bannatyne Health Club in Darlington with the inaugural beauty therapy training launching at the Bannatyne Health Club and Spa Wildmoor in Stratford on Avon.

The academies will be delivering Level 2 in Gym Instruction and Level 2 in Beauty Therapy. Both courses will run for 10 weeks and will give learners the skills to develop a career in the industry.

Comprising theoretical and practical lessons, the training will take a blended approach encompassing online and face-to-face sessions, ensuring that learners gain experience of working in a real life industry environment.

Learners who complete the level 2 qualification will have the opportunity to progress to a level 3 in personal training involving six-weeks’ tuition.

The aim is to pilot the initiative with a view to rolling the academies out to more Bannatyne Group health clubs and spas across England in due course.

Duncan Bannatyne, Bannatyne Group chief executive and chairman said: “As a leading fitness, wellbeing and healthy lifestyle advocate, Bannatyne Group is well aware that staff recruitment is becoming an issue throughout the sector.

“Our bespoke academies, in partnership with Learning Curve Group, are aimed at helping overcome that challenge.

“We want to ensure that our health clubs and spas, and the industry in general, are able to maintain a strong presence on the country’s business, economic, leisure and social scene.”

Neil McCluskey, Learning Curve Group head of academies, said: “Learning Curve Group has established a strong track record in working closely with employers, education providers and learners to help them achieve their goals and aspirations.

“Our collaboration with Bannatyne Group demonstrates how forward-looking, tailormade training strategies can provide solutions to staff recruitment issues.”

Simon Doyle, Bannatyne Group head of training and development, said: “The academies would suit anyone with an enthusiasm for health and wellbeing, who have ambitions to turn this passion into a fulfilling and satisfying career.

“The academies’ aim is to help equip people with the necessary skills and knowhow and create a pool of talented individuals who can be recruited when vacancies arise.”

The courses will be free to participants and include Bannatyne staff leading masterclasses plus an induction into what it is like to work in the industry and for the Bannatyne Group in particular.

They are targeted at people totally new to fitness and wellbeing roles as well as those who have taken a career break and may need to refresh or update their knowledge and skills.

The fitness course will include tuition in exercise planning, anatomy, nutrition, and physiology, while the beauty therapy will embrace elements such as massage, permanent lashes, facial and electrotherapy treatments and client care and communication.

Award winning training provider, Learning Curve Group, work with over 4,500 businesses across the country to offer training solutions and help them achieve success. The provider has over 50 skills-based academies which offer courses in fitness, hair and beauty, military, business and more. Learning Curve Group has already transformed over one million lives through learning and they delighted to bring their training to the Bannatyne Group academies to support even more learners gain new skills.

Anyone interested in enrolling onto the Gym Instructing course at Darlington please visit: https://www.learningcurvegroup.co.uk/landing/bannatyne and visit here to enrol onto the Beauty Therapy course at Wildmoor: https://www.learningcurvegroup.co.uk/landing/bannatyne-beauty