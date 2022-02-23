The Bannatyne Group has extended its partnership with Les Mills, the global leader in group fitness. The partnership will continue to offer group fitness classes throughout all the Bannatyne health clubs, delivered by world class Instructors live, virtually and on demand through the Bannatyne app.

The company is also investing £200,000 on specialist and award winning SMARTTECH studio-based equipment to bring all its clubs up to the same quality standards. This includes a SMARTBAR™, SMARTSTEP™ , SMARTBAND™ and the MBX MAT. The innovative SMART TECH equipment is specifically designed to support and enhance group fitness programmes, enabling members to fall in love with fitness with an improved user experience, delivering faster results safely and effectively.

The three-year collaboration with Les Mills will enable all Bannatyne health clubs to expand their fitness programmes and popular classes such as BODYCOMBAT, BODYPUMP, BODYATTACK, and includes RPM cycle workouts. With a mix of live, virtual and online group exercise offerings, Bannatyne group are carving a new fitness landscape with a hybrid fitness solution to suit members’ lifestyles.

More than 1500 virtual Les Mills classes, which are regularly hosted by experienced master Trainers, will be available to use at home through the Bannatyne app, or in the more social and supportive setting of the health club studio, at a time convenient to individuals. Dedicated classes with Bannatyne fitness professionals and Les Mills Instructors will continue to be a key part of the timetable in every club.

Oliver Cox, head of fitness programming at the Bannatyne Group, said: “We’re delighted to continue our excellent partnership with Les Mills.

“Many of our health clubs are benefitting from an investment to upgrade the studio equipment to ensure that all our members are able to take advantage of this collaboration.

“We have found that more than a third of members use our health clubs solely for classes, so to expand these and make them more accessible at all our health clubs demonstrates our commitment to continually improving our offering and investing in members’ fitness and wellbeing.

“It is important that we offer not only a varied programme of classes but that we make these available in different forms, which members can access in ways that suit them.”

Carl McCartney, Customer Experience Director for Les Mills UK, said: “We’re on a mission to create a fitter planet and we’re so pleased to continue the collaborative partnership with Bannatyne group.

“We know from our Global Consumer Survey that 62% of participants cite quality of programming and class elements as a top 3 determinant for attending and choosing their classes. The investment from Bannatyne ensures the Les Mills group fitness experience is not only enhanced by SMART TECH equipment, but accessible and available to their members live in studio, virtually across all health clubs and online.

“Collectively, we’re looking forward to combining the scalability of digital fitness with the thrill of live workouts to offer Bannatyne members a world-class fitness experience that will leave them happier and healthier throughout their fitness journey.”